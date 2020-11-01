Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Philip Kosloski
Padre Pio’s favorite prayer of petition
Philip Kosloski
This prayer to St. Anthony is known as the “Miracle Prayer”
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Tomb of Carlo Acutis opened for veneration before beatification
Philip Kosloski
Prayer for St. Michael’s protection against any illness
Cerith Gardiner
8 Remarkable saintly teens to inspire your family
Spirituality

Prayer that we will enter Heaven through our imitation of Jesus

ASCENSION,JESUS
Shutterstock
Share
Print
Philip Kosloski - published on 11/01/20

If we want to reach Heaven, we need to follow after Jesus, even if it seems like an impossible task.

At times Heaven can seem like a place far, far away. It is a destination we think we will never reach.

However, Heaven is not meant to be seen in that way. In fact, Heaven is much more attainable than we realize.

The key to reaching Heaven is to imitate, as closely as we can, the life of Jesus. That may seem like a rather large task, but we should ask ourselves, “Do we even try?”

Often we don’t even try, thinking it isn’t possible. In a certain sense that is true, as the only way we can imitate Jesus is with Jesus’ help! We can’t do it alone. We need his help.

Here is a short prayer asking for God’s help, pleading to honor Jesus and imitate his example.

Almighty and everlasting God, Lord of heaven and earth, grant that we, honoring the holy mysteries of your Son, and daily imitating him in our lives, may come to the kingdom of Heaven promised by you. Amen.

HEAVEN
Read more:
Prayer that a deceased person will reach the joys of Heaven
QUEEN OF HEAVEN
Read more:
Prayer to imitate the virtues of Mary, Queen of Heaven
Tags:
HeavenPrayers for a Particular Need
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Philip Kosloski
    Padre Pio’s favorite prayer of petition
  3. Philip Kosloski
    This prayer to St. Anthony is known as the “Miracle …
  4. Aleteia
    Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her …
  5. Cerith Gardiner
    8 Remarkable saintly teens to inspire your family
  6. V. M. Traverso
    The 9 oldest images of Mary
  7. Dolors Massot
    Which apostle are you most like?
  8. Philip Kosloski
    Rarely seen photos of Fatima visionaries, Lucia, Jacinta and …
See More