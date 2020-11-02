Jerusalem renovates the Tower of David during COVID-19 closure

While the global pandemic is continuing to prevent tourism to Jerusalem, one of the ancient city’s most popular sites, the Tower of David, is getting some much needed renovations. Built over 2,500 years ago,

According to the Times of Israel, work began on the Tower in July, at which point the galleries of the Tower of David Museum were gutted and the excavation began. Renovations will see the construction of a new visitor’s center and entrance, as well as an increase in accessibility to the site. In the museum, plans are in place to establish new gallery space, as well as the conversion of unused areas into an educational department.

MENAHEM KAHANA | AFP

On the archaeological side of the work, the renovations have granted access to areas of the grounds that were previously undocumented, especially areas dated to the Middle Ages. The team has already excavated an underground chamber, located beneath the western tower, which the museum had been using for storage. Examination revealed the subterranean chamber to be a medieval-era cesspit with a tunnel that led under the city walls.

Amit Reem, a Jerusalem archaeologist with the Israel Antiquities Authority, told The Times of Israel of the excavation: