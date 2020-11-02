Pope unusually urgent in call for peace in Caucasus: “It’s tragic”

On this feast day let us not forget what is happening in Nagorno-Karabakh where the armed clashes are taking place amid a fragile truce, with the tragic increase in victims, destruction of homes, buildings and places of worship, with an increasing massive involvement of the civil population. It’s tragic.

Pope Francis has already made various appeals for peace in the Caucasus, as conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh continues. On Sunday after praying the midday Angelus, he renewed his appeal.

It’s unknown how many deaths have already occurred in the fighting, the worst in the area for more than 25 years, even if the situation in the disputed territory is always volatile.

Pope Francis assured his closeness to those suffering, and reminded that violence will never resolve the controversy.

I would like to renew my heartfelt appeal to the parties responsible in the conflict so that they intervene as soon as possible to stop the shedding of innocent blood. May they not think of using violence to resolve the controversy, but dedicate themselves to sincere negotiation with the help of the international community. On my part, I am near to all those who are suffering and I invite [everyone] to ask the intercession of the Saints for a stable peace in that region.