Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Philip Kosloski
Padre Pio’s favorite prayer of petition
Philip Kosloski
This prayer to St. Anthony is known as the “Miracle Prayer”
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Tomb of Carlo Acutis opened for veneration before beatification
Philip Kosloski
Prayer for St. Michael’s protection against any illness
Cerith Gardiner
8 Remarkable saintly teens to inspire your family
Church

Pope unusually urgent in call for peace in Caucasus: “It’s tragic”

AFP
Share
Print
Kathleen N. Hattrup - published on 11/02/20

Francis reminds parties in conflict that violence won’t resolve the problem, and calls for support of international community.

Pope Francis has already made various appeals for peace in the Caucasus, as conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh continues. On Sunday after praying the midday Angelus, he renewed his appeal.

On this feast day let us not forget what is happening in Nagorno-Karabakh where the armed clashes are taking place amid a fragile truce, with the tragic increase in victims, destruction of homes, buildings and places of worship, with an increasing massive involvement of the civil population. It’s tragic.

It’s unknown how many deaths have already occurred in the fighting, the worst in the area for more than 25 years, even if the situation in the disputed territory is always volatile.

Pope Francis assured his closeness to those suffering, and reminded that violence will never resolve the controversy.

I would like to renew my heartfelt appeal to the parties responsible in the conflict so that they intervene as soon as possible to stop the shedding of innocent blood. May they not think of using violence to resolve the controversy, but dedicate themselves to sincere negotiation with the help of the international community.

On my part, I am near to all those who are suffering and I invite [everyone] to ask the intercession of the Saints for a stable peace in that region.

Nagorno-Karabakh has been recognized as part of Azerbaijan since a war over the region ended in 1994. However the area is majority Armenian and is controlled by a separatist Armenian group backed by the government.

Armenia is majority Christian and has close ties with Russia, while Azerbaijan is majority Muslim and has close ties with Turkey.

POPE AUDIENCE
Read more:
War is the devil’s temptation, says Pope Francis
SHUSHA CATHEDRAL KARABAKH
Read more:
Armenian cathedral is severely damaged in conflict with Azerbaijan
Tags:
PoliticsPope Francis
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Philip Kosloski
    Padre Pio’s favorite prayer of petition
  3. Philip Kosloski
    This prayer to St. Anthony is known as the “Miracle …
  4. Aleteia
    Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her …
  5. V. M. Traverso
    The 9 oldest images of Mary
  6. Dolors Massot
    Which apostle are you most like?
  7. Philip Kosloski
    Why did Satan rebel against God?
  8. Cerith Gardiner
    8 Remarkable saintly teens to inspire your family
See More