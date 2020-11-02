Prayer on the anniversary of a loved one’s death

Solemnly remember the death of a friend or loved one with this hopeful prayer.
Honoring a loved one on their anniversary of their death can be a painful memory. We miss their presence with us, and try to go on with life without them.
However, in the eyes of faith, it can be a day where we pray for them, thinking of the peace and joy they may be experiencing in Heaven.
Here is a prayer adapted from the liturgy can be said each year on the day a person departed from this life to the next.
O Lord, God of mercy, grant unto the souls of your servants, on the anniversary of whose death we are keeping, a place of solace, of peaceful reset and of glorious light.
Support Aleteia!
If you’re reading this article, it’s thanks to the generosity of people like you, who have made Aleteia possible.
Here are some numbers:
- 20 million users around the world read Aleteia.org every month
- Aleteia is published every day in eight languages: English, French, Arabic, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese, Polish, and Slovenian
- Each month, readers view more than 50 million pages
- Nearly 4 million people follow Aleteia on social media
- Each month, we publish 2,450 articles and around 40 videos
- We have 60 full time staff and approximately 400 collaborators (writers, translators, photographers, etc.)
As you can imagine, these numbers represent a lot of work. We need you.
Support Aleteia with as little as $1. It only takes a minute. Thank you!
Donate now!