Prayer on the anniversary of a loved one’s death

Philip Kosloski - published on 11/02/20

Solemnly remember the death of a friend or loved one with this hopeful prayer.

Honoring a loved one on their anniversary of their death can be a painful memory. We miss their presence with us, and try to go on with life without them.

However, in the eyes of faith, it can be a day where we pray for them, thinking of the peace and joy they may be experiencing in Heaven.

Here is a prayer adapted from the liturgy can be said each year on the day a person departed from this life to the next.

O Lord, God of mercy, grant unto the souls of your servants, on the anniversary of whose death we are keeping, a place of solace, of peaceful reset and of glorious light.

