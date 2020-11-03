Covid-positive leader of Italian bishops moved to ICU

Cardinal Bassetti has been in the hospital since October 31.
The 78-year-old archbishop of Perugia began to show symptoms, including fever and difficulty breathing, already on October 28.
The Permanent Episcopal Council of the Italian bishops, meeting in extraordinary session by videoconference, accompanies the Italian cardinal in prayer.
The high prelate will not be the only one absent from the Council meeting: the Archbishop of Milan, Mario Delpini, was also diagnosed positive for Covid-19, though he is not showing any symptoms.
There have been only a few cardinals who have contracted Covid-19 thus far.
Cardinal Angelo De Donatis, Pope Francis’ vicar for the Diocese of Rome, and Cardinal Luis Tagle, prefect of the Congregation for the Evangelization of Peoples, both had it earlier in the year and recovered.
