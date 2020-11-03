Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Philip Kosloski
Padre Pio’s favorite prayer of petition
Philip Kosloski
This prayer to St. Anthony is known as the “Miracle Prayer”
Philip Kosloski
Prayer for St. Michael’s protection against any illness
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Tomb of Carlo Acutis opened for veneration before beatification
Cerith Gardiner
8 Remarkable saintly teens to inspire your family
Church

Covid-positive leader of Italian bishops moved to ICU

CARDINAL GUALTIERO BASSETTI
Antoine Mekary | ALETEIA | i.Media
Share
Print
Kathleen N. Hattrup - published on 11/03/20

Cardinal Bassetti has been in the hospital since October 31.

Hospitalized since October 31 with Covid-19, Cardinal Gualtiero Bassetti was transferred to the intensive care unit on the night of November 2 to 3. On the morning of November 2, a request for prayer for the president of the Italian episcopal conference circulated in many religious communities in Italy.

The 78-year-old archbishop of Perugia began to show symptoms, including fever and difficulty breathing, already on October 28.

The Permanent Episcopal Council of the Italian bishops, meeting in extraordinary session by videoconference, accompanies the Italian cardinal in prayer.

The high prelate will not be the only one absent from the Council meeting: the Archbishop of Milan, Mario Delpini, was also diagnosed positive for Covid-19, though he is not showing any symptoms.

There have been only a few cardinals who have contracted Covid-19 thus far.

Cardinal Angelo De Donatis, Pope Francis’ vicar for the Diocese of Rome, and Cardinal Luis Tagle, prefect of the Congregation for the Evangelization of Peoples, both had it earlier in the year and recovered.

Read more:
Six priests in one Italian town die of coronavirus
Konrad Krajewski
Read more:
Some Vatican officials donate two months’ salary to COVID-19 fund
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Philip Kosloski
    Padre Pio’s favorite prayer of petition
  3. Philip Kosloski
    Why did Satan rebel against God?
  4. Aleteia
    Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her …
  5. Philip Kosloski
    This prayer to St. Anthony is known as the “Miracle …
  6. V. M. Traverso
    The 9 oldest images of Mary
  7. Cerith Gardiner
    8 Remarkable saintly teens to inspire your family
  8. Philip Kosloski
    Rarely seen photos of Fatima visionaries, Lucia, Jacinta and …
See More