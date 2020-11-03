Aleteia
Spirituality

Prayer to entrust the United States to God's protection

Philip Kosloski - published on 11/03/20

The prayer asks God to protect the United States and “touch the hearts of our nation’s leaders.”

God looks tenderly upon us, as he allows us to freely choose our political leaders. He does not interrupt our political process, but gently inspires each one of us to make decisions according to our conscience.

Here is a prayer from the Archdiocese of Boston that asks God to shower his graces upon all those within the United States, especially those leaders that are elected, penetrating their hearts and leading them to fulfill his most holy will.

God our Father, giver of life, we entrust the United States of America to your loving care. You are the rock on which this nation was founded. You alone are the true source of our cherished rights to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. Reclaim this land for your glory and dwell among your people.

Send your Spirit to touch the hearts of our nation’s leaders. Open their minds to the great worth of human life and the responsibilities that accompany human freedom. Remind your people that true happiness is rooted in seeking and doing your will.

Through the intercession of Mary Immaculate, patroness of our land, grant us the courage to reject the “culture of death.” Lead us into a new millennium of life. We ask this through Christ Our Lord.
Amen.

