Spirituality

Prayer to Our Lady of Sorrows for the souls in purgatory

Our Lady of Sorrows
Pascal Deloche | Godong
Philip Kosloski - published on 11/04/20

Ask the Sorrowful Mother to intercede for the souls of the faithful departed.

It is a Catholic belief that the souls in purgatory can receive our help through the prayers we offer on their behalf. These prayers can assist them in their final journey to Heaven, shortening the time they spend in a state of purification.

PRAYING ANGEL STATUE
Through a mysterious connection, we can also call upon the saints to pray for those same souls in purgatory. Here is a prayer to Our Lady of Sorrows, the saint closest to the Heart of Jesus, whose prayers are powerful and effective.

O Most Blessed Virgin Mary, my Mother, I turn to you in supplication and by that sword which pierced your sorrowful heart at beholding your beloved Son, Jesus Christ, suffer on the cross, I pray and ask thee to help the holy souls in Purgatory and particularly those for whom I now pray N.N.

O Mother of Sorrows, Queen of Martyrs, for the love of your Divine Son whose Precious Blood was shed for us, help us who are in danger not only of falling into Purgatory, but of losing our souls for ever in hell, with your powerful intercession. O Mary our Mother, Mother of Grace, Mother of Mercy, pray for us now and at the hour of our death.

O Eternal Father through the most Precious Blood of Jesus and through the Sorrows of Mary have pity upon the holy souls in purgatory. Amen.

SAINT Gertrude de Nivelles
