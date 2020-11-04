Prayer to Our Lady of Sorrows for the souls in purgatory

Ask the Sorrowful Mother to intercede for the souls of the faithful departed.
Through a mysterious connection, we can also call upon the saints to pray for those same souls in purgatory. Here is a prayer to Our Lady of Sorrows, the saint closest to the Heart of Jesus, whose prayers are powerful and effective.
O Most Blessed Virgin Mary, my Mother, I turn to you in supplication and by that sword which pierced your sorrowful heart at beholding your beloved Son, Jesus Christ, suffer on the cross, I pray and ask thee to help the holy souls in Purgatory and particularly those for whom I now pray N.N.
O Mother of Sorrows, Queen of Martyrs, for the love of your Divine Son whose Precious Blood was shed for us, help us who are in danger not only of falling into Purgatory, but of losing our souls for ever in hell, with your powerful intercession. O Mary our Mother, Mother of Grace, Mother of Mercy, pray for us now and at the hour of our death.
O Eternal Father through the most Precious Blood of Jesus and through the Sorrows of Mary have pity upon the holy souls in purgatory. Amen.
