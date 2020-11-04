See this beautiful gesture from local kids’ to a young neighbor with cancer

Click here to launch the slideshow

Halloween proved tricky for many this year due to COVID, but one family in Atlanta, Georgia, had the added stress of not wanting to disappoint the neighborhood kids while needing to protect one of their children suffering from cancer.

In a Facebook post mom-of-three Courtney Thomas shared a photo of a sign outside the family home that read: “Sorry, no candy, child with cancer, see you next year” and a few little extra messages of “Cool costume” and “have fun” written on the sign to get into the spirit of the occasion.

Yet what was underneath the sign was something that left the mom in tears, as she explained in her post: “I can’t stop crying If anyone thought there was no hope in our kids and teens you’re wrong. The SOLE purpose of us putting this sign in our yard today was so kids wouldn’t run to our door and be disappointed (our neighborhood usually gets 300-400 kids).”

Below the sign you can see that there’s a whole of candy donated by the neighborhood kids to the family. Both mom and dad, T.J., were visibly moved by such generosity and as they point out, the kids gave “the good stuff.”

Although we imagine their sick daughter won’t be able to enjoy these sweet treats, it’s lovely to see what a generous and thoughtful gesture neighborhood kids made as they were out trick or treating.

Courtney wanted to share the post so that any of the local parents could see the wonderful act of kindness their kids had carried out. Now the handmade sign and the stash of sweets has gone viral for all the right reasons. her post has received over half a million likes and shares. That’s a significant number of people getting to read how children inspire us every day. At a time when life must be confusing and stressful for our kids, we can see their very best in these children.

Moved by the response to her initial post, Courtney shared an edited message that sums up most eloquently the family’s Halloween experience:

“Thank you to everyone for your kind words and prayers! We serve a mighty and faithful God and we hold tight to the promise of Romans 8:28, ‘And we know that for those who love God all things work together for good, for those who are called according to his purpose.’

Romans 8:28 ESV”

