This painting of Christ's Resurrection was hiding in plain sight for decades

Curators discovered that the painting was the continuation of a masterpiece by Renaissance painter Andrea Mantegna (1432-1506).

Discovering a long-lost masterpiece

At first Giovanni Valagussa was about to catalog the gold and tempera painting depicting Christ’s Resurrection as a copy of a lost original work from the Renaissance. After all, that is what another curator had stated some 80 years earlier, the last time that painting had been evaluated.

But something did not seem right. Valagussa, who was cataloging works put in storage at the Accademia Carrara in Bergamo, Italy, thought that artistic craftsmanship shown in the piece stood out from the other copies that had been stocked in that same room.