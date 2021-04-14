Aleteia logoAleteia logo
Philippines leads world in number of Catholic baptisms

FILIPINO FAMILY

pixelheadphoto digitalskillet

John Burger - published on 04/14/21

There were more than 1.6 million children baptized in 2019, Vatican reports.

The Philippines, the country that is celebrating 500 years since Christianity was introduced, is also the country with the most Catholic baptisms of children under the age of 7.

“Throughout 2019, there were more than 1.6 million baptisms of children under 7 in the Philippines,” reported Catholic News Service, basing the report on the Annuario Pontificio, the Vatican’s annual “Statistical Yearbook.”

Other countries with the highest number of baptisms of children under 7 include Mexico, with more than 1.48 million; Brazil, with more than 1.05 million; the United States, with 595,286, and Colombia, with 442,396.

Countries with the highest number of baptisms of children

1. Philippines
2. Mexico
3. Brazil
4. United States
5. Colombia

The Philippines also ranked third in the world with the most baptized Catholics. Brazil led the way, with 177 million baptized Catholics in 2019, followed by Mexico, with 115.5 million; the Philippines, with 89 million; the US, with almost 74 million; and Italy, with 57.8 million.

The Philippines marked the 500th anniversary of the first Christian baptism in the country on April 14. Pope Francis celebrated Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica a month earlier to commemorate the anniversary.

Countries with the most baptized Catholics

1. Brazil
2. Mexico
3. Philippines
4. United States
5. Italy

“Keep bringing the faith, the good news you received five hundred years ago, to others,” the pope urged Filipinos.

