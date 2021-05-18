Aleteia logoAleteia logo
Aleteia
Wednesday 19 May |
Saint of the Day: St. Ivo of Brittany
home iconNews
line break icon

Reports out of Ethiopia speak of massacre of priests

Ethiopian

EDUARDO SOTERAS | AFP

John Burger - published on 05/18/21 - updated on 05/18/21

Leaked letter and individual interviews suggest there may have been more than 78 who lost their lives.

Scores of priests have been massacred in the Tigray area of Ethiopia, according to a letter purportedly sent by Church officials there.

The Telegraph claims to have a copy of the letter, which was sent to the Synod of the Ethiopian Orthodox Church and leaked to the British newspaper. The letter says that “priests, deacons, choristers, and monks” have been “massacred” over the last five months.  

“Half a dozen survivors confirmed the news to this newspaper and said that both Ethiopian national army soldiers and Eritrean troops went into their holy spaces across southeast Tigray and ‘shot them down,’” said the Telegraph.

Last November, fighting broke out in Tigray after Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed sent in federal troops, supported by militia and army from Amhara, as well as troops from Eritrea, to fight the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), which he accused of holding illegitimate elections.

Several days ago, a video was smuggled out of Ethiopia showing Abune Mathias, patriarch of Ethiopia’s Orthodox Church, condemning what he calls a “genocide” being committed on the ethnic Tigrayan people by the Ethiopian state. 

Priests who survived told the Telegraph the death toll could exceed 78 priests.

If true, the killings would not be the first instance of anti-Christian violence. In December, up to 1,000 people — including priests and other church leaders — were killed in a series of attacks culminating in a massacre at a church where the Ark of the Covenant is believed to be kept.

Among others, the Telegraph quoted a 76-year-old priest who survived a massacre at the church of Gergera Da Mariam. He said he was praying on February 1 when 12 Ethiopian and Eritrean soldiers barged into the church. 

“They entered the holy room with their shoes. They shouted over us saying; ‘You are our enemies because you have comforted and preached to the villagers that this shall pass. You should not have done that,’” the priest said. “There were six priests in the room. They shot us all and left the church. My friends died. It is nothing short of a miracle I survived.” 

Last Friday, Catholic News Service reported a priest from the Catholic Eparchy of Adigrat in Tigray saying that killings, abductions and rape are still occurring. The targets for killings are men and boys, who are being eliminated by armed forces and their allies, he said, and women and girls, who are being gang-raped to weaken any resistance.

Thumbnail for read also
Read more:Ethiopia’s historic churches were devoid of pilgrims at Easter
Thumbnail for read also
Read more:As many as 750 killed in massacre at Ethiopian church
Tags:
Persecution of Christians
Support Aleteia!

If you’re reading this article, it’s thanks to the generosity of people like you, who have made Aleteia possible.

Here are some numbers:

  • 20 million users around the world read Aleteia.org every month
  • Aleteia is published every day in seven languages: English, French, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese, Polish, and Slovenian
  • Each month, readers view more than 50 million pages
  • Nearly 4 million people follow Aleteia on social media
  • Each month, we publish 2,450 articles and around 40 videos
  • We have 60 full time staff and approximately 400 collaborators (writers, translators, photographers, etc.)

As you can imagine, these numbers represent a lot of work. We need you.

Support Aleteia with as little as $1. It only takes a minute. Thank you!

credit cards
Daily prayer
And today we celebrate...
Prayer for this morning
Daily meditation
Prayer for this evening
Top 10
1
ascension of Jesus
Philip Kosloski
Was Mary present at the ascension of Jesus?
2
SAINT MATTHIAS
Philip Kosloski
Why Matthias was chosen to replace Judas as an apostle
3
KNEELING
Philip Kosloski
How to pray the Divine Praises
4
PENTECOST
Philip Kosloski
What happened between the Ascension and Pentecost?
5
I.Media for Aleteia
These 30 shrines will lead the Rosary Relay for end of the pandem...
6
Francisco Serrano and Scott Peter
Cerith Gardiner
Need a smile? Watch these friars boogie in their backyard
7
Infant Jesus of Prague
Philip Kosloski
Pray this 9-hour novena for an urgent need
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.