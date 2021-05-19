Rome’s Colosseum to receive “ambitious” green renovation by 2023

The additions to the popular Roman monument will include a new floor over the central area.

One of the most iconic landmarks in Rome, the Colosseum, is soon to install some eco-friendly renovations. The additions will feature advanced technology and green materials to help make the ruin more accessible than ever.

The decision to renovate falls in line with Pope Francis’ 2015 encyclical Laudato Si’, although the plans were formed a year prior. Crux Now reportsthat the work will focus on installing a retractable floor over the central area. This spot is, at present, only covered by a smaller platform, but the surrounding ruins are still exposed.

Green technology

The new floor will feature retractable wooden panels, some of which will rotate to allow sunlight to reach the subterranean area below. The area underground is in dire need of work. The ruins have fallen into disarray due to a variety of factors such as earthquakes, stone pillaging, and natural erosion.

This underground section, which is also getting a bit of a face-lift, will be aerated by 24 mechanical ventilation units. These will also help control humidity and temperature in the lower levels. To keep the installation as green as possible, toilet facilities will be fed by rain water.

Speaking with the news outlet The Local, Italian Culture Minister Dario Franceschini called it an “ambitious” project. He expressed his hopes that the site could become host to a variety of cultural events. Italy is already planning to host Rome’s G20 culture summit at the Colosseum.

The renovation will cost some 15 million Euros to complete. The project is expected to start by the end of 2021 or early 2022. The floor, measuring 3,000 square meters, is hoped to be finished and ready to receive visitors in 2023.