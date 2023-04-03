Jim Caviezel stars in powerful film on child trafficking

The upcoming feature film, 'Sound of Freedom,' follows the true story of a US government agent who quits to travel the world saving children from bondage.

Jim Caviezel will star in a new film, Sound of Freedom, which is based on the true story of Tim Ballard, a US agent who spent his career saving children from the dangerous world of child trafficking. The film was recently acquired by Angel Studios, a platform that empowers creators to crowdfund and distribute films and TV series globally with full creative control. Angel Studios has announced the worldwide release of Sound of Freedom in the second half of 2023.

The trailer alone is enough to keep viewers at the edge of their seats as the excellent cinematography illuminates the tragic fates of the more than 2 million children who fall victim to child traffickers each year. Caviezel narrates in the preview:

“It is the fastest growing international crime network that the world has ever seen. It has already passed the illegal arms trade and soon it will pass the drug trade.”

A press release describes the plot of this powerful glimpse into the efforts of law enforcement officers to combat child traffickers and save the lives of their child victims:

This feature film stars Jim Caviezel as federal agent Tim Ballard, who has been working in the dark world of Child Crimes for 12 years, and is beginning to lose hope – until he rescues a 7-year-old boy who was kidnapped, along with his sister, by brutal traffickers. When the boy asks Tim to find his sister, Tim discovers his life’s mission: rescuing children from sex slavery, wherever they may be.

Angel Studios CEO Neal Harmon explained that ticket sales are not the only measurement of this film’s success; they’re also looking at how well Sound of Freedom can open eyes and raise awareness of the plight of modern-day child slavery:

“Sound of Freedom is a riveting film that shares the story of one man’s heroic efforts to rescue children from human trafficking. Through this powerful cinematic experience, we aim to amplify the growing movement to expose this heinous violation of human rights and inspire people to take action, helping their communities put an end to this modern-day slavery once and for all.”

While the official release date has not yet been announced, Sound of Freedom is expected to come to theaters worldwide in the latter half of 2023. For more information, visit the film’s official website.