Wednesday 05 April
Saint of the Day: St. Irene
Spirituality
Prayer to celebrate Holy Week with both body and soul

Philip Kosloski - published on 04/03/23

Ask God to inspire your Holy Week observance, that you may celebrate it both externally and internally.

The many liturgies and devotions of Holy Week are beautiful and can nourish our faith along its path toward Heaven.

However, its also tempting to go through the motions, and to only participate externally, with no internal spiritual participation.

The Church recognizes this difficulty and provides a Prayer Over the People in the Roman Missal that can be our prayer this week, as we strive to celebrate Jesus’ Paschal mystery with both body and soul.

May your protection, O Lord, we pray,
defend the humble
and keep ever safe those who trust in your mercy,
that they may celebrate the paschal festivities
not only with bodily observance
but above all with purity of mind.
Through Christ our Lord.

PRAY
