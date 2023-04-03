Prayer to celebrate Holy Week with both body and soul

Ask God to inspire your Holy Week observance, that you may celebrate it both externally and internally.

The many liturgies and devotions of Holy Week are beautiful and can nourish our faith along its path toward Heaven.

However, its also tempting to go through the motions, and to only participate externally, with no internal spiritual participation.

The Church recognizes this difficulty and provides a Prayer Over the People in the Roman Missal that can be our prayer this week, as we strive to celebrate Jesus’ Paschal mystery with both body and soul.