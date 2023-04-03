This viral song praising God is all you need for Monday morning

Sometimes the voice of a child full of simplicity and gratitude is the perfect solution to brighten your day.

Need an idea for Lenten almsgiving? Help us spread faith on the internet. Would you consider donating just $10, so we can continue creating free, uplifting content? Make a Lenten donation here

Across social media the uplifting tones of Rushawn Ewears singing “It’s a beautiful day” have filled many people with joy. And this version with TRINIX will really put you in the mood to celebrate life.

Ewears was only 10 years old when he first recorded the song while a schoolboy at Top Hill Primary School in St. Elizabeth, Jamaica. The youngster, standing in front of the blackboard in the classroom belts out, “Lord I thank you for sunshine, thank you for rain …”

In the song, with lyrics written by Jermaine Edwards, the schoolboy reminds us that whatever we go through in life, “it’s a beautiful day” with God supporting us through our trials and tribulations.

While the tune in itself is catchy, hearing it sung by an innocent child reminds us that we’re all God’s children on life’s journey. And that sometimes we need to see life through a child’s eyes, free from all those adult stresses.