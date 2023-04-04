Andrea Bocelli sings “Amazing Grace” in Times Square

Bocelli performed to promote the theatrical release of 'The Journey,' a music special that is in theaters now, just in time for Holy Week.

Andrea Bocelli took the stage in one of the most populated spots on earth, Times Square, where an estimated 330,000 people pass through each day. The event was in promotion of The Journey: A Music Special from Andrea Bocelli, a theatrical music special that is in theaters now.

Aleteia previously reviewed The Journey, in which Andrea and his wife Veronica travel the famed Italian pilgrimage route, the Via Francigena, on horseback, meeting with guest singers and family members along the way. The film’s many world-class musical performances are matched by its high-quality cinematography to produce a unique movie event that gives viewers a rare glimpse into the personal life of one of the most famous musicians on earth.

Bocelli gave a wonderful performance of “Amazing Grace,” in promotion of the film’s release in New York City, where the stage was decked in The Journey’s posters. At 64 years old, Bocelli has lost nothing from his signature tenor voice, which soars over the crowd with seemingly no effort at all. The hymn, which always feels a bit more poignant when performed by a blind singer, is one of the featured tunes of the movie, although fans can expect a much grander arrangement when they go to see it on the silver screen.

In preparation for the theatrical release, Veronica Berti Bocelli sat down with OSV to discuss Andrea’s NYC performance as well as The Journey. Veronica, who produced along with co-starring in the picture, explained why “Amazing Grace,” is an important song for the Italian couple:

“It is the story of a conversion, it is the voice of a person who has chosen the Good,” she added. “The illuminated linearity of the melody reminds us that it is precisely by pursuing simplicity and genuineness that we can get to understand the complexity, and maybe even the meaning of our existence.”

She went on to explain that Andrea sang “Amazing Grace” many times during the course of their pilgrimage, with her favorite performance taking place at the abbey of San Galgano, an ancient Tuscan church. This was just one of many stops throughout The Journey that is the setting for several of the movie’s musical numbers.

Veronica also commented on the film’s Holy Week release:

“Holy Easter celebrates faith in life, in the love that conquers all. And nature reminds us of it, because — if you know how to read it — resurrection is wherever you look,” she began. “I hope that our modest proposal can contribute to a reflection on the sweet mystery that we, tenants of the earth, share.”

Read the full interview at OSV and be sure to visit The Journey‘s official website to learn more and secure your tickets today.