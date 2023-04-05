Aleteia logoAleteia logoAleteia
Thursday 06 April |
Holy Thursday of the Supper of the Lord
Aleteia logo
Church
separateurCreated with Sketch.

Turn to the Tree, the Crucified One, urges Pope

bezlistne gałęzie drzew na pierwszym planie, a w tle rozmyty krzyż kościoła

Juli Eliz | Shutterstock

Kathleen N. Hattrup - published on 04/05/23

Here before this Broken One, we see the truth of ourselves ... and hope sprouts in us. We are healed of bitterness.

Need an idea for Lenten almsgiving?

Help us spread faith on the internet. Would you consider donating just $10, so we can continue creating free, uplifting content?

Make a Lenten donation here

“Let us approach the Crucified One,” Pope Francis invited the faithful this April 5, at the end of the general audience. “Let us place ourselves before Him, stripped naked, to be in the truth of ourselves, removing anything superfluous.”

The Pope’s appeal-prayer was made to the French-speaking pilgrims. He added an exhortation to allow Jesus to “regenerate hope in us.”

In Jesus’ wounds, we can see our own; in his obedience to the Father’s will and his forgiveness of those who crucified him, he shows the victory of God’s love and offers us the hope of interior renewal and redemption. In these coming days, let us draw near to the Lord and place our hope in the power of his cross to turn evil into good, and suffering into a generous love of our brothers and sisters, especially those in greatest need.

Pope Francis during his weekly general audience in Paul VI Hall at the Vatican - April 05 2023
Antoine Mekary | ALETEIA

The Holy Father made a similar suggestion to Spanish-speakers, inviting the faithful to “draw close” to the Crucified Jesus. “Contemplating Him, wounded and stripped of everything, let us recognize our own truth.”

Let us present to Him all that we are, and allow Him to renew in us the hope of a new life.

The Pope encouraged Polish-speaking faithful to look to the “Tree of the Cross, so that hope may sprout in you.”

May the Crucified Lord heal you of your sadness and bitterness. For as St. Peter reminds us, by Christ’s wounds we have been healed.

But, may we not only see the suffering Christ on the Cross, the Pope invited, in greeting Arabic-speaking faithful. “Let us carry in our minds and hearts the sufferings of the sick, the poor and the marginalized, remembering also the innocent victims of wars, so that Christ, by His Resurrection, may grant peace, consolation, and blessings to all,” he said.

WEB2-AMPAJ0921-POPE-FRANCIS-AUDIENCE-JUNE-09-2021-Antoine-Mekary-ALETEIA-AM_4942-1.jpg
Read more:See Jesus in the poor by seeing the poor in the crucifix
Tags:
Holy WeekPope Francis
Support Aleteia!

Enjoying your time on Aleteia?

Articles like these are sponsored free for every Catholic through the support of generous readers just like you.

Thanks to their partnership in our mission, we reach more than 20 million unique users per month!

Help us continue to bring the Gospel to people everywhere through uplifting and transformative Catholic news, stories, spirituality, and more.

Support Aleteia with a gift today!

jour1_V2.gif
Daily prayer
And today we celebrate...
Prayer for this morning
Daily meditation
Prayer for this evening

Entrust your prayer intentions to our network of monasteries

Top 10
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.