Andrea Bocelli film theatrical release extended to Easter

Now more fans of the famed Italian tenor have the opportunity to attend the must-see faith film of the 2023 Easter season, 'The Journey: A Music Special with Andrea Bocelli.'

The must-see faith film of the season has just extended its theatrical release, as Fathom Events announces The Journey: A Music Special with Andrea Bocelli will remain on the silver screen through Easter Sunday. The originally scheduled run from April 2-6 has now been extended to April 9, allowing more of the faithful to secure seats for this masterpiece of music and cinematography.

According to a press release, Fathom chose to extend the film’s release due to positive audience feedback and “overwhelming” demand for more tickets. Matt Crouch, president of the Trinity Broadcasting Network, said of The Journey:

“The excitement and anticipation for this beautiful film is a testament to the hope and joy found in The Journey. Audiences are going to be blown away by the incredible musical performances and the stunning scenery displayed. This powerful masterpiece is ideal for Easter week.”

Aleteia previously reviewed The Journey, which we described as a beautiful and personal glimpse into the life of Bocelli, combining breathtaking Italian landscapes, world-class musical performances, and musings on the virtues of religious music, silence, and family.

Over the course of the 90-minute film, Andrea Bocelli and his wife Veronica travel the storied Italian pilgrimage route of the Via Francigena on horseback, from Rome to the Bocelli’s home. On the way, Bocelli shares insights on the value he places on silence, as well as how Andrea, who is blind, recognizes his homeland by the various sounds and smells.

Along the way, the Bocellis are joined by a long list of talented guest artists who perform an impressive collection of religious songs both classical and contemporary. The guests include Michael W. Smith, 2CELLOS, Tori Kelly, Tauren Wells, and TAYA. Pope Francis even makes an appearance, giving the group a blessing as they begin The Journey from St. Peter’s Square.

Each of these musicians put on thrilling musical performances at some of the most scenic locations of the Italian countryside. Each number is a worthy addition to the array of world class acts put on display in The Journey, but they are also matched by the exceptional cinematography that highlights the beauty of every step the group takes. From the rolling hills of Italy to the many churches, ruins, and landmarks they stop at along the way, each site is a feast for the eyes.

With the extension of the theatrical release through the Easter weekend, more of the faithful have a chance to see this important journey of faith music and religious musings than ever. Visit Fathom Events to find a theater near you.