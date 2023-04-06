Aleteia logoAleteia logoAleteia
Friday 07 April |
Good Friday
Aleteia logo
Spirituality
separateurCreated with Sketch.

What role did the angels have in the Easter Triduum?

The Agonie of the garden

Artokoloro / Quint Lox / Aurimages Référence N° : 0045218_0488

Philip Kosloski - published on 04/06/23

Angelic messengers were present during the pivotal moments of the Easter Triduum.

Need an idea for Lenten almsgiving?

Help us spread faith on the internet. Would you consider donating just $10, so we can continue creating free, uplifting content?

Make a Lenten donation here

When reading about the events of the Easter Triduum, from the Last Supper to the Resurrection, it is interesting to notice the role of the angels during this events.

As the Catechism of the Catholic Church notes, “From the Incarnation to the Ascension, the life of the Word incarnate is surrounded by the adoration and service of angels…They protect Jesus in his infancy, serve him in the desert, strengthen him in his agony in the garden, when he could have been saved by them from the hands of his enemies as Israel had been. Again, it is the angels who “evangelize” by proclaiming the Good News of Christ’s Incarnation and Resurrection” (CCC 333).

Here are the specific scripture passages that mention how the angels surrounded Jesus during these pivotal moments.

Agony in the Garden

And he came out, and went, as was his custom, to the Mount of Olives; and the disciples followed him. And when he came to the place he said to them, “Pray that you may not enter into temptation.” And he withdrew from them about a stone’s throw, and knelt down and prayed, “Father, if thou art willing, remove this cup from me; nevertheless not my will, but thine, be done.” And there appeared to him an angel from heaven, strengthening him.

Luke 22:43

Ladder of the Cross

Various saints and mystics claim that angels ministered to Jesus on the cross, seeing in the dream of Jacob a foreshadowing of what would happen.

And he dreamed that there was a ladder set up on the earth, and the top of it reached to heaven; and behold, the angels of God were ascending and descending on it!

Genesis 28:12

Easter Sunday

Now after the sabbath, toward the dawn of the first day of the week, Mary Magdalene and the other Mary went to see the sepulchre. And behold, there was a great earthquake; for an angel of the Lord descended from heaven and came and rolled back the stone, and sat upon it. His appearance was like lightning, and his raiment white as snow. And for fear of him the guards trembled and became like dead men. But the angel said to the women, “Do not be afraid; for I know that you seek Jesus who was crucified. He is not here; for he has risen, as he said. Come, see the place where he lay. Then go quickly and tell his disciples that he has risen from the dead, and behold, he is going before you to Galilee; there you will see him. Lo, I have told you.”

Matthew 28:1-7
JESUS
Read more:Why is it called Good Friday when Jesus died?
Tags:
AngelsEasterLiturgy
Support Aleteia!

Enjoying your time on Aleteia?

Articles like these are sponsored free for every Catholic through the support of generous readers just like you.

Thanks to their partnership in our mission, we reach more than 20 million unique users per month!

Help us continue to bring the Gospel to people everywhere through uplifting and transformative Catholic news, stories, spirituality, and more.

Support Aleteia with a gift today!

jour1_V2.gif
Daily prayer
And today we celebrate...
Prayer for this morning
Daily meditation
Prayer for this evening

Entrust your prayer intentions to our network of monasteries

Top 10
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.