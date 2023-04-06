What role did the angels have in the Easter Triduum?

Angelic messengers were present during the pivotal moments of the Easter Triduum.

When reading about the events of the Easter Triduum, from the Last Supper to the Resurrection, it is interesting to notice the role of the angels during this events.

As the Catechism of the Catholic Church notes, “From the Incarnation to the Ascension, the life of the Word incarnate is surrounded by the adoration and service of angels…They protect Jesus in his infancy, serve him in the desert, strengthen him in his agony in the garden, when he could have been saved by them from the hands of his enemies as Israel had been. Again, it is the angels who “evangelize” by proclaiming the Good News of Christ’s Incarnation and Resurrection” (CCC 333).

Here are the specific scripture passages that mention how the angels surrounded Jesus during these pivotal moments.

Agony in the Garden

And he came out, and went, as was his custom, to the Mount of Olives; and the disciples followed him. And when he came to the place he said to them, “Pray that you may not enter into temptation.” And he withdrew from them about a stone’s throw, and knelt down and prayed, “Father, if thou art willing, remove this cup from me; nevertheless not my will, but thine, be done.” And there appeared to him an angel from heaven, strengthening him. Luke 22:43

Ladder of the Cross

Various saints and mystics claim that angels ministered to Jesus on the cross, seeing in the dream of Jacob a foreshadowing of what would happen.

And he dreamed that there was a ladder set up on the earth, and the top of it reached to heaven; and behold, the angels of God were ascending and descending on it! Genesis 28:12

Easter Sunday