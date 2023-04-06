Aleteia logoAleteia logoAleteia
Friday 07 April |
Good Friday
Aleteia logo
Art & Culture
separateurCreated with Sketch.

WHO report finds 1 in 6 people globally are infertile

couple in bedroom, infertility

inewsfoto | Shutterstock

J-P Mauro - published on 04/06/23

The World Health Organization found that infertility affects both men and women from all regions of the world, regardless of income.

Need an idea for Lenten almsgiving?

Help us spread faith on the internet. Would you consider donating just $10, so we can continue creating free, uplifting content?

Make a Lenten donation here

A new report recently released by the World Health Organization has found that 1 in 6 people globally are afflicted with infertility. The results of the study found that infertility affects both men and women alike. Furthermore similar rates can be seen in all areas of society, regardless of income. 

The WHO report defines infertility as “a disease of the male or female reproductive system, defined by the failure to achieve a pregnancy after 12 months or more of regular unprotected sexual intercourse.” The organization estimates that roughly 17.5% of the world’s population contends with infertility, which the report notes can lead to financial hardship as well as troubles to psychosocial health. 

One of the key findings of the report was that infertility maintains prevalence in all areas of society, affecting both genders equally. The portion of those who are infertile is nearly the same among high-income, medium-income, and low-income regions. Lifetime prevalence was 17.8% in high-income countries and 16.5% in low- and middle-income countries.

While the WHO went on to call for assistance in making fertility treatments financially feasible, the Church’s position on new life focuses on human dignity.

Aleteia has previously reported on why the Church opposes IVF. One of Church’s main arguments is that it dehumanizes the process of procreation, removing the unitive aspects of sexual intercourse and working against the human dignity of the act. It also often results in embryos being killed. In 2017, Calah Alexander wrote for Aleteia

Openness to life doesn’t mean a couple must have a baby at all costs; it simply means a couple should be open to life as it comes. Maybe that means a baby, or several babies. Maybe it doesn’t. But every life is precious, and every human being has inherent dignity. Turning the creation of new life into a cold, clinical process can strip us of that dignity …

Read the full report at the World Health Organization.

PARENTS HOLDING ULTRASOUND
Read more:Infertility and the hope of this season
JOSEPH AND MARY
Read more:Pope’s beautiful prayer to St. Joseph for children without a family, and couples suffering infertility
Tags:
BabiesNatural Family PlanningPregnancy
Support Aleteia!

Enjoying your time on Aleteia?

Articles like these are sponsored free for every Catholic through the support of generous readers just like you.

Thanks to their partnership in our mission, we reach more than 20 million unique users per month!

Help us continue to bring the Gospel to people everywhere through uplifting and transformative Catholic news, stories, spirituality, and more.

Support Aleteia with a gift today!

jour1_V2.gif
Daily prayer
And today we celebrate...
Prayer for this morning
Daily meditation
Prayer for this evening

Entrust your prayer intentions to our network of monasteries

Top 10
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.