Toby Mac writes touching song inspired by his son’s death

Toby Mac "Cornerstone" music video

Toby Mac | Fair Use via YouTube

J-P Mauro - published on 04/11/23

Toby Mac was joined by fellow Christian singer Zack Williams for the pop hit-in-the-making, released during Holy Week.

Famed Christian singer Toby Mac has released a new song during Holy Week. The tune, “Cornerstone,” is a touching tune about relying on God through times of hardship. The singer revealed in an interview that he was inspired to write the track after burying his first born son, Truett. 

Mac was joined on the song by fellow Christian artist Zach Williams, who provides some rhythm guitar and backup vocals. The tune itself is an upbeat pop song with elements that place it somewhere between rock and R&B. Its lyrics place an emphasis on the power of faith to keep our heads up when our lives take a turn for the worst. 

The song was released with an excellent music video that illustrates the song’s story through high-quality videography. Characters include a prisoner reading from the Bible, a young woman contemplating self harm, and an alcoholic who is struggling with his addiction. As the “cornerstone” of their faith touches their lives, their vices and troubles begin to turn to sand, leaving them free of their previously shown sorrow. 

In an interview with K-LOVE Lauree, Mac revealed that the song is based on his and his family’s devastation over the death of his first-born son, Truett, who died in 2020 from a drug overdose: 

“It came from a place where … I looked at my family during my first-born son’s funeral service, and I looked at them in a field in Franklin, Tennessee … I kinda knew what I wanted to say, but I stopped and I just looked at my kids and my wife and said ‘Wow, we have to rebuild,’ … We’re going to build on the Rock … We have to. We have no choice. Our world has been devastated.”

Hear “Cornerstone” on all major streaming platforms, and hear more from Toby Mac on YouTube

