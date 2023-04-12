Aleteia logoAleteia logoAleteia
Wednesday 12 April |
Saint of the Day: St. Sabas “the Lector”
Aleteia logo
Church
separateurCreated with Sketch.

Hope is called Jesus: Take these phrases to prayer today

Baranek z chorągwią - symbol zmartwychwstałego Chrystusa

Fr. Lawrence OP | Flickr | CC BY-NC-ND 2.0

Kathleen N. Hattrup - published on 04/12/23

He is risen for us and He will not let us lack anything!

What can God do in your life with one Bible verse a day?
~
Subscribe to Aleteia's new service and get one inspiring Scripture passage each morning.
Click to bring God's word to your inbox (1 verse a day)

Pope Francis’ greetings to the various language-groups at the end of the general audience of April 12 can serve as “arrow prayers” during this Easter octave.

The Holy Father offered various truths to contemplate and repeat and pray throughout the day, such as, Jesus came out of the tomb for me, or with Him evil has no more power.

Here are a selection of his greetings, to help us to pray with the Easter mysteries:

~

“The peace of the Lord be with you all.” From the tomb where they had locked Him up, Christ Jesus came out for us, to bring life where there was death. He is risen for us and He will not let us lack anything: Leaning on this certainty we will be able to overcome all difficulties.

Our hope is called Jesus. He has entered inside the tomb of our sin and from the darkest depths of our death, He has awakened us to life. He is alive and with Him evil has no more power, failure cannot prevent us from beginning again, and death becomes a passageway to the beginning of a new life.

May the light of his resurrection guide us to better and better accomplish the transition from sin to true life so that we may joyfully proclaim to the world that Christ has defeated death and evil.

With the strength that the Risen Christ gives us, and keeping in mind the experience of St. Paul, let us go out to announce to all the Good News, which gives us joy and peace.

RAIN
Read more:3 three-word prayers to turn your day around
Tags:
EasterPope FrancisPrayer
Support Aleteia!

Enjoying your time on Aleteia?

Articles like these are sponsored free for every Catholic through the support of generous readers just like you.

Thanks to their partnership in our mission, we reach more than 20 million unique users per month!

Help us continue to bring the Gospel to people everywhere through uplifting and transformative Catholic news, stories, spirituality, and more.

Support Aleteia with a gift today!

jour1_V2.gif
Daily prayer
And today we celebrate...
Prayer for this morning
Daily meditation

Entrust your prayer intentions to our network of monasteries

Top 10
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.