Pope: 60-year-old letter was ‘serenity in midst of dark clouds’

Pope Francis thinks we should take out this letter to read again, as its message is very timely today.

Pope Francis is calling the faithful to read an encyclical letter of his predecessor, St. John XXIII.

“Yesterday marked the 60th anniversary of the encyclical Pacem in terris, which St John XXIII addressed to the Church and the world at the height of the tension between the two opposing blocs in the so-called Cold War,” the Pope noted at the end of the general audience of this April 12.

Francis praised St. John XXIII’s vision:

The Pope opened before everyone the broad horizon in which to speak of peace and to build peace: God’s plan for the world and the human family. That encyclical was a true blessing, like a glimpse of serenity in the midst of dark clouds.

Pope Francis, who considers that the world is engaged in a type of World War III, fought piecemeal, said that the message of the encyclical is “very timely” today.