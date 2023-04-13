He changed the calendar, but did he change your heart?

Pope Francis asks us: Are you disposed to let Jesus change your heart? Think about it ...

Pope Francis is asking the faithful to question themselves: Are we ready to let Jesus change our hearts?

In his catechesis series on sharing the Good News of the Gospel with others, the Pope spoke of how we have to be “on the move.”

Heralds of the Gospel, he said, “are somewhat like the feet of the body of Christ that is the Church. There is no proclamation without movement, without ‘going out,’ without initiative.”

He warned:

One does not proclaim the Gospel standing still, locked in an office, at one’s desk or at one’s computer, arguing like ‘keyboard warriors’ and replacing the creativity of proclamation with copy-and-paste ideas taken from here and there. The Gospel is proclaimed by moving, by walking, by going.

The Pope exhorted the faithful to be “evangelizers who are moving, without fear, who go forward, in order to bring the beauty of Jesus, to bring the newness of Jesus who changes everything.”

And in regard to Jesus, “who changes everything,” he had a question: