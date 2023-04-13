Aleteia logoAleteia logoAleteia
Thursday 13 April |
Saint of the Day: Pope St. Martin I
Aleteia logo
Church
separateurCreated with Sketch.

He changed the calendar, but did he change your heart?

Pope-Francis-during-the-weekly-general-audience-on-April-12-2023

VINCENZO PINTO | AFP

Kathleen N. Hattrup - published on 04/13/23

Pope Francis asks us: Are you disposed to let Jesus change your heart? Think about it ...

What can God do in your life with one Bible verse a day?
~
Subscribe to Aleteia's new service and get one inspiring Scripture passage each morning.
Click to bring God's word to your inbox (1 verse a day)

Pope Francis is asking the faithful to question themselves: Are we ready to let Jesus change our hearts?

In his catechesis series on sharing the Good News of the Gospel with others, the Pope spoke of how we have to be “on the move.”

Heralds of the Gospel, he said, “are somewhat like the feet of the body of Christ that is the Church. There is no proclamation without movement, without ‘going out,’ without initiative.”

He warned:

One does not proclaim the Gospel standing still, locked in an office, at one’s desk or at one’s computer, arguing like ‘keyboard warriors’ and replacing the creativity of proclamation with copy-and-paste ideas taken from here and there. The Gospel is proclaimed by moving, by walking, by going.

The Pope exhorted the faithful to be “evangelizers who are moving, without fear, who go forward, in order to bring the beauty of Jesus, to bring the newness of Jesus who changes everything.”

And in regard to Jesus, “who changes everything,” he had a question:

“Yes, Father, He changes the calendar, because now we count the years beginning with Jesus…” But does He also change the heart? And are you disposed to let Jesus change your heart? Or are you a lukewarm Christian, who is not moving? Think about it: Are you an enthusiast of Jesus, are you going forward? Think about it a bit.

WEB2-AM01-Antoine-Mekary-ALETEIA-AM_1393.jpg
Read more:Have you evangelized today? Pope Francis on our ‘daily duty’
Tags:
Pope FrancisSpiritual Life
Support Aleteia!

Enjoying your time on Aleteia?

Articles like these are sponsored free for every Catholic through the support of generous readers just like you.

Thanks to their partnership in our mission, we reach more than 20 million unique users per month!

Help us continue to bring the Gospel to people everywhere through uplifting and transformative Catholic news, stories, spirituality, and more.

Support Aleteia with a gift today!

jour1_V2.gif
Daily prayer
And today we celebrate...
Prayer for this morning
Daily meditation
Prayer for this evening

Entrust your prayer intentions to our network of monasteries

Top 10
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.