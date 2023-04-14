Man with 76% disability finishes Barcelona Marathon to shouts of “Victory!”

Alex Roca is the first person with his level of disability to complete a marathon.

Alex Roca is 31 years old and comes from Barcelona. His passion is running – a passion that may seem very ordinary, except when you know that Alex is 76% physically disabled. Since the age of six months he has been living with cerebral palsy due to encephalitis. The doctors had expected two possibilities for the little boy: death or a vegetative state. Alex seems to have answered “neither,” and he has chosen resilience and courage as his watchwords instead.

The left side of his body is mostly paralyzed and he has to use sign language to make himself understood. These circumstances could have prevented him from living his dream, but he didn’t let them stop him: on Sunday, March 19, this extraordinary athlete completed the Barcelona Marathon, which as an official marathon is slightly over 26 miles long. He completed it in 5 hours, 50 minutes and 51 seconds. Alex Roca crossed the finish line to cheers of “Victoria!” (“Victory!”) from the entire team that followed, trained, and supported him: