Aleteia logoAleteia logoAleteia
Tuesday 18 April |
Saint of the Day: Bl. Andrés Hibernón Real
Aleteia logo
Lifestyle
separateurCreated with Sketch.

School’s impressive Lenten efforts end in joy for all

shutterstock_58842967.jpg

Shutterstock -Pressmaster

Cerith Gardiner - published on 04/18/23

The pupils from St. Alexander Catholic Elementary had some fun looking at the results of their Lenten school drive.

What can God do in your life with one Bible verse a day?
~
Subscribe to Aleteia's new service and get one inspiring Scripture passage each morning.
Click to bring God's word to your inbox (1 verse a day)

Lent is a time when we’re called to reflect on our spiritual lives, make sacrifices, and see how we can help others. And one school in Niagara, Ontario, has been able to see how far — quite literally — their efforts have gone.

In a post from the Niagara Catholic District School Board, the pupils of St. Alexander Elementary got to see the impressive results of their Lenten Food Drive.

With more than 600 boxes of cereal lined up all around the school, and the pupils watching on with much excitement, an alternative and impressively long domino trail was made.

And to top the cereal circuit off to perfection, the trail ended with a rather impressive cereal crucifix.

The boxes were being sent off to Pelham Cares, an Ontario charity, to help those in need. But what is wonderful about the project is that the children got to see the fruits of their labors, as well as have a little fun along the way.

Annie's barn yard sign
Read more:Businesswoman uses Chiefs win to help local school
ELIZABETH-ANN-SETON
Read more:3 Patron saints of Catholic schools
Tags:
Catholic LifestyleEducationFaith
Support Aleteia!

Enjoying your time on Aleteia?

Articles like these are sponsored free for every Catholic through the support of generous readers just like you.

Thanks to their partnership in our mission, we reach more than 20 million unique users per month!

Help us continue to bring the Gospel to people everywhere through uplifting and transformative Catholic news, stories, spirituality, and more.

Support Aleteia with a gift today!

jour1_V2.gif
Daily prayer
And today we celebrate...
Prayer for this morning
Daily meditation
Prayer for this evening

Entrust your prayer intentions to our network of monasteries

Top 10
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.