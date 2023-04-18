School’s impressive Lenten efforts end in joy for all

The pupils from St. Alexander Catholic Elementary had some fun looking at the results of their Lenten school drive.

Lent is a time when we’re called to reflect on our spiritual lives, make sacrifices, and see how we can help others. And one school in Niagara, Ontario, has been able to see how far — quite literally — their efforts have gone.

In a post from the Niagara Catholic District School Board, the pupils of St. Alexander Elementary got to see the impressive results of their Lenten Food Drive.

With more than 600 boxes of cereal lined up all around the school, and the pupils watching on with much excitement, an alternative and impressively long domino trail was made.

And to top the cereal circuit off to perfection, the trail ended with a rather impressive cereal crucifix.

The boxes were being sent off to Pelham Cares, an Ontario charity, to help those in need. But what is wonderful about the project is that the children got to see the fruits of their labors, as well as have a little fun along the way.