7 Wonderful Welsh names for a Catholic baby boy

These unusual monikers are a fabulous choice for any newborn boy.

If you are parents about to welcome a newborn baby boy into the family, you might be searching for the perfect name: something original, and something that reflects your Catholic faith. It’s a lot easier said than done.

So we’ve created a list of some of the most beautiful (and pronounceable) names from Wales. While some are versions of some saints’ names, others hold the virtues you’d want for your little chap. And not only are these names steeped in history, but their Celtic roots are a delight to the ear.

Cai

Meaning “to rejoice” or “be happy,” this short but sweet name belonged to one of the legendary King Arthur’s faithful companions. In Welsh it is pronounced like “why,” but with a hard “k” sound.

Dafydd

Now this classic name belongs to the patron saint of Wales — more commonly known as St. David. Meaning “beloved,” it’s a name that sums up quite beautifully just how loved your child will be. It’s pronounced a little like “Dav-idh” — a little like “davith” — you can practice with this helpful website.

Elis

A slightly easier name to pronounce, this moniker is a variant of the Greek, Elias. Meaning “the Lord is my God,” it is a perfect pick for a little Catholic boy.

Gruffydd

Another truly Welsh name full of consonants, this is a version of Griphuld, meaning “the Lord’s strong grip.” Slightly harder to pronounce, but if you aim for Griffith you’re nearly there. Again, here’s how to master its pronunciation.

Hedd

This short name has maximum impact. It means “peace” and what more could you want for your little addition to bring to your family? You might have realized by now that the “dd” in Welsh is similar to a “th,” but you can check the pronunciation here.

Ianto

This more original name originates from the name Ieuan, or more commonly, John. Meaning “gift of God” it really is a great choice for any newborn son. Pronounced yan-toh, it’s definitely more unique, but very cute!

Tirion

This unusual name is pronounced how it is written. Its meaning is everything you’d want your child to be: “kind or gentle.”