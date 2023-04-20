Meet the “fastest nun in the West”

Sr. Blandina Segale confronted Billy the Kid, calmed angry mobs in the Wild West. and is the subject of a new movie.

Mariposa King Studios has recently produced a film that explores the heroic life of Sr. Blandina Segale, commonly referred to as the “fastest nun in the West.”

According to the Sisters of Charity website, “On Friday, March 24, 2023, showings were held at the Sisters of Charity Motherhouse as well as Mount St. Joseph University … The film debuted at the Santa Fe Film Festival in February, earning Sanchez the honor of best director, and is next headed to the Cannes Film Festival in May.”

The trailer can be viewed

here here

The fastest nun in the West

Sr. Blandina Segale) was born January 23, 1850, in Cicagna, Italy and her family migrated to Cincinnati, Ohio, four years later.

She entered the Sisters of Charity of Cincinnati in 1866 and was sent West in 1872. Her primary ministry was teaching the poor, as well as advocating for women, children and Native Americans.

The website for her cause of canonization also explains how she, “even had numerous encounters with the famous ‘Billy the Kid’ and his band of outlaws. She calmed mobs of armed men from taking the law into their own hands and helped criminals seek forgiveness from their victims, even saving a man from a hanging party by facilitating reconciliation between him and the man he shot before dying..”

She died on February 23, 1941 in Cincinnati, Ohio, and left behind her a beautiful legacy of life-long service to the poor.

Her cause for canonization was officially opened on June 29, 2014, and it is currently in the beginning stages, where her life is examined for evidence of heroic virtue.