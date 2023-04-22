Spring, Easter and St. George collide in this ancient prayer

The following prayer combines three major spiritual themes on the feast of St. George.

St. George has been venerated by the Church for many centuries, with April 23 being chosen as his feast day.

The placement of his feast at the end of April means it is always during the Easter season as well as springtime in the Northern Hemisphere.

Dom Prosper Gueranger mentions in his Liturgical Year an ancient hymn, which he claims is “taken from the Menæa of the Greek Church.”

The hymn has much poetic language, and concludes with a prayer that combines Easter, Spring and St. George into a spiritual symphony.