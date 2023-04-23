Along with recognizing the transformational experience the event offers Catholics, these organizations have also made substantial financial commitments.

In advance of the National Eucharistic Conference, the executive team has announced the list of mission partners who will support the endeavor. The event, to be held in Indianapolis in 2024, is expected to be a major milestone which will culminate the three-year effort of the US bishops to renew the Catholic faith in the United States through an encounter with the living Lord Jesus Christ.

According to a press release, the mission partners include: Relevant Radio, Augustine Institute, Franciscan University of Steubenville, EWTN, Our Sunday Visitor, and the Knights of Columbus. Along with recognizing the transformational experience this event offers Catholics nationwide, these organizations have also made substantial financial commitments to the conference. In addition, each has pledged significant in-house resources toward the planning and promotion of the event itself.

Cande de Leon, Chief Advancement Officer for the National Eucharistic Congress, Inc., hailed the commitments of their mission partners. He commented in the press release:

“One thing has been consistent with every partnership that has developed from these organizations – they all have rolled up their sleeves and asked, ‘How else can we help?’ It gives me great joy to see the commitment of these organizations with regard to helping the Church and truly wanting to bring people to Jesus in the Eucharist.”

Relevant Radio

Relevant Radio has been working to bring Christ to the modern day media since 2000. To do this, they provide informative, entertaining, and interactive programming, broadcast over 200 stations across the United States, as well as worldwide via online streaming. Rev. Francis Joseph Hoffman (Fr. Rocky), Chairman and CEO of Relevant Radio, said of their partnership with the National Eucharistic Congress:

“When we learned about the Congress, we immediately knew this would be a great benefit to the Church and to souls, since the Holy Eucharist is Jesus Christ Himself. We encourage our listeners to attend and partner in prayer for a successful Congress. All positive, sustainable, and transformative change in the Church is rooted in our love for and encounter with the Holy Eucharist.”

Augustine Institute

Through its Graduate School of Theology, Augustine Institute equips Catholics intellectually, spiritually, and pastorally. With many other academic and parish programs among their offerings, Augustine Institute’s work with Catholic students makes them a prime resource for engaging with young adult Catholics, whom the National Eucharistic revival seeks to inspire. Dr. Tim Gray, president of the Augustine Institute, commented on the partnership:

“The Augustine Institute’s mission is to help Catholics understand, live, and share their faith. At the heart of our faith is the abiding presence of Jesus Christ in the Most Holy Eucharist. Our hope is that the National Eucharistic Revival leads thousands upon thousands of Catholics to rediscover the love of God who draws close to us and gives himself up for us in the Most Holy Eucharist.”

Franciscan University of Steubenville

Describing themselves as “passionately Catholic,” Franciscan University of Steubenville is another prime selection for a partner, as they work with many Catholic young adults as they seek their associate, bachelor, and master’s level degrees. The National Eucharistic Revival has been close to the university’s heart, as they have always considered the Eucharist to be “the wellspring” of the schools spiritual and student life.

University President Fr. Dave Pivonka said of their partnership:

“Year after year, we have seen the power of Jesus in the Eucharist heal, renew, and unify our students, faculty, staff, and conference guests, so we’re excited to help stir up a greater love for the Holy Eucharist. Our professors and conference team are happy to serve the Church throughout this wonderful time of Eucharistic Revival. We pray the Holy Spirit enkindles the fire of faith in the Real Presence in the hearts of our brothers and sisters across the country.”

Eternal Word Television Network (EWTN)

This faithful provider of Catholic programming and news coverage has been on the air since 1981. Founded in a garage studio by Mother Angelica, a Catholic nun of the Poor Clares of Perpetual Adoration, EWTN is now one of the largest religious media networks in the world.

Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of EWTN Global Catholic Network Michael P. Warsaw said of their partnership with the National Eucharistic Congress:

“EWTN is excited to be a partner with the National Eucharistic Congress in this historic event in the life of the Church in the United States. When Mother Angelica founded EWTN over four decades ago, she built the network around her community’s chapel where the Eucharist was adored twenty four hours each day. Today, devotion to Our Lord in the Eucharist still remains physically and spiritually at the heart of the EWTN apostolate. There is no undertaking in the Church today more important than the program of Eucharistic Revival, and EWTN is happy to fully support this effort.”

Our Sunday Visitor

OSV has been a supporter of the National Eucharistic Revival and Congress from the very beginning. This media outlet serves millions of Catholics through its publishing, offertory, and communication services. In addition, OSV has recently launched OSV News, which is working to fill the hole left in the Catholic News industry by the USCCB’s decision to close Catholic News Service, in 2022.

Publisher Scott P. Richert of OSV said of their partnership:

“We saw this movement as not just a vehicle for reviving Catholic belief in the Real Presence of Christ but for fulfilling the Great Commission. The Church in the United States is facing unprecedented challenges that can only be solved by a return to the heart of Christianity, our encounter with Christ. Encountering Christ in the Eucharist, Catholics will go forth from Indianapolis to encounter Him in everyone they meet—and to invite them, in turn, to encounter Christ in His Church.”

Knights of Columbus (KofC)

The Knights of Columbus need little introduction, as the most storied organization among the National Eucharistic Congress’ partners. Founded in 1882 by Blessed Michael McGivney, the KofC is guided by the principles of charity, unity and fraternity. It is the premier lay Catholic men’s organization with over 2 million members globally. The Knights are currently led by Supreme Knight Patrick Kelly, who said of their partnership: