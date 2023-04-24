Sarah Kroger releases music video for 2020 hit “Monument”

"A monument means ‘something that reminds' ... We stand on the foundation of Christ and what he’s done. There’s no greater monument than the empty grave."

Beloved Catholic singer/songwriter Sarah Kroger has just released a music video for her song, “Monument,” which was originally released in 2020. The tune, which she wrote with Ike Ndolo and Matt Maher, is a very trendy faith anthem.

While the recording does not seem to be different, it’s refreshing to see Kroger singing in a music video, as her expressive style brings a lot to her performances. As a bonus, viewers get to see the adept members of her band, clad in orange jumpsuits, playing their instruments with the song. It was especially impressive to watch her keyboardist jump onto acoustic guitar for rhythm.

“Monuments” references God’s love as a landmark that can guide one back to the light through unconditional affection. The title of the song bears unintentional relevance to the American unrest of 2020, which included the destruction of public statues and monuments, which Kroger made a point of noting on her social media accounts. In an interview with The Christian Beat, Kroger explained:

“I wrote ‘Monument’ last summer with my friends Ike Ndolo Music and Matt Maher, having no clue about the wave of racial injustice awakening our country would be going through when it released,” Kroger shared on social media when speaking about her new song. “As a worship songwriter, we use metaphors to talk about the mystery of God all the time. The thing is, if you’re going to use a word, you have to be ready to own it. Just two weeks ago we went back into the studio and took another look at this song through the lens of the current context.”



Kroger added, “A monument means ‘something that reminds.’ It’s simple, really. We stand on the foundation of Christ and what he’s done. There’s no greater monument than the empty grave. He left it behind to remind us of His power over sin and death — a power He shares with us. That’s our heritage and history. That’s the flag we fly over our lives. It’s true freedom, where we come from and where we’re going.”

