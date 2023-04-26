Couple has 2 sets of identical twins in just over a year

After a miscarriage, they first had twin boys, then twin girls, both without any reproductive assistance.

When Britney Alba found out she was having twins again, she told Today in a February report, “It’s funny, I wasn’t scared. I remember thinking, ‘OK! Round two.’”

Britney and Frankie Alba had met at a religious camp when they were teenagers. They later fell in love and were married. When Britney first got pregnant, she suffered a miscarriage. In 2021, the couple became pregnant again. And the good news: Britney was pregnant with twins.

“Our whole lives were just changed, flipped upside down, but in a good way,” Frankie Alba told Today in a separate video report.

More good news

Six months after giving birth to identical twin boys Luka and Levi, Britney Alba discovered she was pregnant again. They shared this good news on Facebook on May 15, 2022: “The Lord has truly blessed us immeasurably more than we could have EVER asked or imagined. We are extremely humbled and excited to announce the Alba family is growing, and we are having twins. . . AGAIN!”

Complications

As the specific kind of identical twin pregnancy they were experiencing (monochorionic-monoamniotic) has a high probability of complications, Britney had to stay in the hospital for two months. She said that this time it was very difficult for her, as she had to be separated from her young boys. During that time, she asked her Facebook friends to pray for the entire family.

Her prayers were granted. In August 2022, Britney, who is a teacher, and her firefighter husband Frankie welcomed twin girls Lynlee and Lydia. The girls joined their brothers, also identical twins.

A beautiful foursome

Alba told Today, “People gawk at us when we’re out in public. I used to get stopped all the time when it was just Luka and Levi — you know, people asking, ‘Are they twins?’ Now it’s like a circus. Everyone wants to get a look!”

However, Britney says it doesn’t bother her at all. The cute and lively foursome always enjoy a ride in their double strollers.

The couple says the younger twins share a special bond with Luka and Levi. The age difference between them is 13 months.

Britney is back teaching school because although being a mother is her favorite job, she also has “kiddos at school that I needed to get back to.”

With four children, the couple say they do everything in their power to keep the chaos in the home under control: “With each other and by the grace of God, we’re doing great.”