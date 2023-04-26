Holy See names new leadership of Australian Ordinariate

Bishop Anthony Randazzo of Broken Bay was also named President of the Federation of Catholic Bishops Conferences of Oceania in February.

The Personal Ordinariate of Our Lady of the Southern Cross, Australia, is getting new leadership, as Pope Francis has named Bishop Anthony Randazzo of Broken Bay as Apostolic Administrator. This is the second new position Bishop Randazzo has taken on this year, after being named President of the Federation of Catholic Bishops Conferences of Oceania in February.

The announcement, coming from the Catholic Diocese of Broken Bay, noted that Pope Francis named Bishop Randazzo to the position on April 21. The Ordinariate was created by Pope Benedict XVI, in 2012. Its purpose is to provide a pathway for Anglicans to join the Roman Catholic Church in full communion, while allowing them to retain Anglican worship traditions and spiritual heritage.

There are three Ordinariates in the world: Our Lady of Walsingham in the United Kingdom; the Chair of Saint Peter in the United States and Canada; and Our Lady of the Southern Cross in Australia.

In comments on the announcement, the bishop noted that the Ordinariate is the equivalent of a diocese. He reported with confidence that he would continue to serve the Diocese of Broken Bay while he takes on these new duties. Bishop Randazzo’s new role, under the direct authority of Pope Francis, will encompass not just Australia, but also the greater Oceania area as well as Japan.

The prelate said he was excited to learn more about the “rich, beautiful, and distinctive theological, spiritual, and liturgical patrimony of the Ordinariate.” Randazzo was ordained a Catholic priest for the Diocese of Brisbane in 1991.

He noted that although he has many duties to juggle, he is confident he will thrive in his new positions: