Watch Mark Wahlberg and Mario Lopez’s viral call to “stay prayed up”

The two actors stopped to send an important message to the faithful as they made their way into church.

Between his multiple business ventures, his acting career, raising four kids, and staying fit, Mark Wahlberg is a very busy man. But thankfully the energy he puts into his activities he also pours into his faith, and never stops encouraging us to join him.

The Father Stu actor never shies away from sharing his Catholic beliefs, and along with fellow actor Mario Lopez, has been been busy encouraging us to “stay prayed up.”

In a recent reel shared on Instagram, the two actors can be seen going into church. However, before they go and pray, Wahlberg uses the occasion to introduce Lopez as his “brother in Christ” and “in life.”

While making the Sign of the Cross, the dad-of-four shares: “We’re about to get into that church and stay prayed up.” And the fact he’s donning some sportswear seems to add to the vitality and urgency of his prayers!

As Lopez, who is also a devout Catholic and was immersed in the River Jordan as part of a baptismal ceremony in 2018, points out: “Always … Gotta build those spiritual muscles as well.”

The pair then go off to pray, leaving us with a little more inspiration to “stay prayed up.”

What’s most encouraging is how the short video has garnered more than 450,000 likes, and has been viewed nearly 5 million times. At a time when sharing your faith so openly in Hollywood can be seen as career-damaging, Wahlberg is proving that his energy and enthusiasm for God is only helping him achieve all that he sets to do.