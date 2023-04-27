5 Inspiring ways to pray with kids using Hallow app

Hallow is the #1 Catholic App in the world, and it turns out Hallow has lots of fantastic content for children!

Hallow is the #1 Catholic App in the world, with more than 100 million prayers completed through their service. It’s a great intersection of prayer and technology.

It turns out Hallow has lots of fantastic content for children. If you’re Catholic and you teach or spend time with kids, you’ve probably prayed with them at some point, or answered a question about God or religion.

Whether you’re a teacher, parent, grandparent, or godparent, you’ll love all that Hallow has to offer! Their content is just beautiful, so inspiring and uplifting. I love listening to it as much as my four kids do!

I feel fortunate to use Hallow as part of my kids’ religious education and faith formation at home. Here are some ways you can include prayers from Hallow in your classroom or home to pray with kids.

1 Family Mass Prep

This is my favorite listen for kids on Hallow! Katie Prejean McGrady and her husband Tommy McGrady host this short weekly podcast to prepare kids for what they will hear at Mass on Sunday.

Each episode is about 10 minutes long and my kids love listening. In each one, the McGradys unpack the Sunday readings and offer reflection questions to discuss as a family.

I usually play the latest episode while my kids are having breakfast on Sunday morning, and I can attest that they are paying attention at Mass better and engaging with the Mass readings more thanks to this podcast.

2 Good Shepherd Meditations

Hallow has a number of meditative prayer recordings for kids of all ages. Focused on the role of Jesus as the loving and caring Good Shepherd, these prayers are a beautiful way to build your child’s friendship with Jesus.

These meditations include Intro to Prayer sessions for teens, middles, and littles. There’s also Lost and Found: A Hallow Kids Story, a sweet bedtime story about God’s love.

3 Saint Stories

You can find so many saint stories on Hallow: Guess that Saint, Saints Alive, Glory Stories, and Saints Around the World.

Saints Alive radio dramas tell the stories of inspiring saints with exciting character voices and sound effects. You can read more about Saints Alive here. My kids really enjoy listening to these, and my friend Amy says her sons always ask to listen to Saints Alive on long car rides!

I haven’t listened to Glory Stories, Saints Around the World and Guess That Saint with my kids yet, but have heard great things about them and look forward to playing them for my kids soon.

All of these are wonderful ways for kids to get to know the stories of great saints.

4 Classroom listens

Do you teach at a Catholic school, or teach religious education? You have to check out Hallow’s offerings for the classroom!

There’s Bell Work: Journaling for students, which guides your class to begin class with prayer and a simple journal prompt.

You can find several sessions of Classroom Prayers if you want to pray without journaling.

And there are several playlists of religious music for children, which could be played at various times throughout the school day.

5 Sacramental prep

If you’ve got a kid preparing for First Communion or Confirmation, check out the sacramental prep prayer sessions on Hallow. There are Confirmation Prayers and Confirmation Saints, and First Communion sessions, too.

This is just a glimpse of all that Hallow offers for kids. They’ve also got morning prayers, evening prayers, Bible stories, prayerful bedtime stories, and so much more.

There are so many ways to use Hallow for kids! I hope these ideas can inspire you to check out Hallow and use it with the kids in your life.