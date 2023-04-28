Virtual art contest celebrates the dignity of humanity

Don't miss Rehumanize International's "Create | Encounter" exposition, a vivid art exposition meant to stimulate discourse on human rights.

On Saturday, April 26, Rehumanize International is revealing the winners of their annual art contest. Titled “Create | Encounter,” the event will feature original works of art which promote the theme of human dignity and are meant to stimulate discourse. The event will be held virtually, and with tickets on a “pay-what-you-want” model (starting at $5) it’s easier than ever to attend the exposition.

There will be a varied selection of art on display, as the contest accepted submissions in the form of poetry, prose, Visual 2D and 3D art, short films, and pieces of music. The art is all original and explores themes of aggressive violence against human life, including: abortion, capital punishment, abuse, euthanasia, human trafficking, racism, suicide, unjust wars, poverty, and more.

In anticipation of the virtual reveal party, Rehumanize International has already highlighted one of their finalists, a painting titled, “Truth Worth Grasping: Both Worth Protecting.” This is the 2nd Place winner in the category of 2D art, by artist Cecilia M. Delaney Druffner.

Completed in full colored pencil, this piece conveys “the scientific truth of the humanity of the fetus.” It was completed with the intention of reminding caregivers, patients, and providers that there are two patients, “both worth advocating and fighting for.”

The event will be live streamed on the Hopin service, which caters to large conferences, and will require users to make a free account. The event begins at 2pm (EST) and will continue until 8pm, making this a full six-hour event of exhibits for the low cost of $5. Visit Rehumanize International to learn more and secure your tickets immediately.

Rehumanize International is a non-profit human rights organization dedicated to promoting a culture of peace and life, which seeks to bring an end to all aggressive violence against humans through education, discourse, and action. It is not a faith-based organization. Its stated mission is “to ensure that each and every human being’s life is respected, valued, and protected.”