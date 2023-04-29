3-Point Mass prep: What does it mean that Jesus is the gate?

We need to look at this term from the perspective of the cultural context of His time.

The Gospel for this Sunday is John 10:1-10

1. A word of introduction

There are many titles of Jesus. He refers to himself as the way, the truth, the life, the good shepherd. However, one of the most difficult for us to understand is that Jesus is the gate. We need to look at this term from the perspective of the cultural context of His time.

2. Keywords

Jesus said: “I am the gate. Whoever enters through me will be saved.”

Both in ancient times and today, a gate is associated with a wide variety of situations and functions. In the time of Jesus, every city had gates. Their main function was to provide passage into the city and ensure security. Ancient gates were also meeting places, centers of culture and commerce. Courts were held at the gates, examples of which are found in the books of the Old Testament. Finally, the gates had religious significance: Some celebrations began there.

What does this mean in the context of today’s Gospel?

Jesus is the gate, that is, the answer to all human needs: security, relationships with others, material and spiritual needs. Jesus not only gives his life for the sheep (like the good shepherd) but is the passage to life for us. In Him is our salvation.

3. Today

Am I looking for an entrance through that gate – through Jesus? Or perhaps other entrances seem more attractive to me?

How much confidence do I have in Jesus?

Jesus is the one and only right gate for me – the entrance to happiness.