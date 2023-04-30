Andrea Bocelli to sing at King Charles III Coronation concert

Bocelli will be joined by esteemed baritone Sir Bryn Terfel for a duet at the concert, to be held on May 7 at 8 p.m.

Andrea Bocelli will be one of the star headliners at the Coronation Concert of King Charles III, to be held on May 7, 2023, at Windsor Castle. The concert will take place the day after the coronation, to cap off a weekend celebration of the first English King crowned in 87 years.

Bocelli will be joined for a duet with esteemed operatic baritone Sir Bryn Terfel, one of the finest deep-voiced singers in the classical music world. Terfel will also be performing at King Charles III’s Coronation on May 6 at Westminster Abbey.According to Classic FM, Terfel was pleased to take the stage with Bocelli, stating:

“I am also delighted to be performing at the celebratory concert in Windsor, another opportunity for me to sing with my great friend and colleague, the wonderful Italian tenor, Maestro Andrea Bocelli.”

Bocelli and Terfel have shared the stage on numerous occasions over the course of their illustrious careers, with their rendition of the Pearl Fishers duet standing as one of their finest collaborations. While the set list has not been revealed, it is likely they may sing this popular piece, which would be a sure way to bring the roof down over Windsor Castle. Check out a recording of the pair effortlessly moving through the difficult aria:

Bocelli said of his friendship with Terfel:

“My joy and excitement is multiplied as I have the chance to duet with my dear friend and superb baritone, Sir Bryn Terfel, performing an iconic song of love and collective solidarity.”

While Terfel and Bocelli singing together is a worthy reason for anyone to tune in, that’s just the tip of the iceberg with regard to the array of fine artistic acts scheduled for the concert. The defunct British band Take That will reunite three of its members for a performance, and North London singer-songwriter Freya Ridings will sing accompanied by pianist Alexis Ffrench.

The Coronation Choir will also be pulling double duty in Westminster Abbey and Windsor Castle, as they will perform at both the coronation and the concert. By far the largest display of English culture, however, will be a performance that draws together the Royal Ballet, the Royal Opera, the Royal Shakespeare Society, the Royal College of Music, and the Royal College of Art.

The dancers of the Royal Ballet have arranged a specially choreographed piece for the occasion, which will run in tandem with the Royal Shakespeare Society performing excerpts from the Bard’s plays. The Royal College of Art will draw everything together with projection of visual arts both on stage and outside on the building’s facade.

The Coronation Concert is set to air on May 7, 2023, at 8 p.m. British Summer Time (BST). Click here to learn more about how to watch if you’re not in the UK.