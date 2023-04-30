Why did Archangel Michael take special care of St. Faustina?

The saint reported that the Creator himself gave the order to the greatest of his angels.

Many have been the blesseds and saints who in their spiritual journey have counted on the help of angels. St. Maria Faustina Kowalska, one of the greatest mystics of the Catholic Church, was no different.

Born on Polish soil in 1905, she became famous for her Diary, which contains her numerous experiences with the Merciful Jesus. In fact, Faustina is venerated as the Apostle of Divine Mercy, and was beatified in 1993 and canonized in 2000 by Pope John Paul II.

Sister Faustina’s name is strongly associated with the Divine Mercy apostolate, but one distinctive element of her spiritual journey that isn’t discussed as much, is the action of the angels in her life.

Saint Faustina and the angels

In her accounts in her Diary, we see important encounters with the heavenly beings who helped the Polish saint to achieve success in the Divine Mercy apostolate.

We know that the presence of angels is a constant in everyone’s life. Angels are participants in our moments of joy, but also and especially when we’re fighting our greatest battles.

Pope Gregory the Great, honored with the title “Doctor Angelorum,” clarifies the role of angels and archangels in the lives of human beings. St. Gregory tells us that the angels of the choir of guardian angels are our guides with the task of giving us particular missions. The archangels, on the other hand — the greatest of the angels — are the ones in charge of the most important missions: “When it is a matter of doing marvelous things, Michael is the one sent, to make it known by his actions and by his name that no one can do those things in which God alone is efficient.”

St. Faustina, in view of the greatness of her mission, was particularly persecuted by demons. For this reason the Creator ordered the greatest of his angels — Archangel Michael — to take care of her in a very special way.

On the day of St. Michael the Archangel, I saw this great guide near me. He said these words to me: “The Lord recommended me to take special care of you. Know that you are hated by evil, but fear not. Who is like God!” And he disappeared. Yet I continue to feel his presence and his help. Diary 706

Protected by different heavenly choirs

St. Faustina’s diary reveals episodes with her guardian angel and St. Michael. She tells us that one day she was leaving a ceremony where she was exposed to the image of the Merciful Jesus, and she was surprised by a multitude of demons who came to repel and threaten her. Faced with the spiritual confrontation, the Polish saint could count on the powerful help of her guardian angel.

Seeing their terrible hatred toward me, I asked for the help of the guardian angel, and immediately the clear and bright figure of the guardian angel appeared before me and said to me, “Do not be afraid, wife of my Lord. These spirits cannot harm you without His permission.” Immediately the evil spirits disappeared, and the faithful guardian angel visibly accompanied me into the house. His eyes were modest and peaceful, and a ray of fire shone from his forehead. Diary 419

Divine Mercy

St. Faustina’s apostolate was — and still is — of the utmost importance for humanity. The angels faithfully fulfilled God’s designs for the protection and safeguarding of Maria Faustina:

My daughter, tell everyone about My inconceivable Mercy. […] My Mercy is so great that through all eternity no mind, neither human nor angelic, will plumb its depths. Diary 699

Thus confirms the Italian angelologist Bishop Marcello Stanzione, on the inexplicable mercy of God with His most sinful children:

The admiration for God’s mercy is a common element between men and angels. We could maintain that, while in man it springs from seeing a boundless and inexhaustible mercy showered upon him while he is under the weight of his most monstrous sins, on the other hand, the amazement of angels is in seeing so much mercy for us sinners, a mercy almost inconceivable for those who remember the irreparable fall of their angelic brothers. Some may wonder if no mercy was shown to those rebellious angels. Let us remember this: mercy desires a sign of repentance … but in the case of the offense caused by those angels there is a profound difference with that of men. Here is the answer: “When I was reflecting on the sin of angels and their immediate punishment, I asked Jesus why angels were punished immediately after sin. I heard the voice: For their deep knowledge of God. No person on earth, even if he is a great saint, has such a knowledge of God as the angels have.” (Diary 1332)

Angels and mercy

Angels may not conceive of Mercy in its totality, for this is a mystery that belongs to God alone. However, the holy angels long for our salvation to give glory to God, and the only way we can be saved is by repentance of our sins and the grace that the Divine Mercy will bestow upon each of us at the ultimate moment of our death.