Brazilian nun destroys stereotypes on Instagram

From her convent in Fortaleza, in northeastern Brazil, Sister Elizabeth shares the joy and good humor of the daily life of her congregation with more than 160,000 Instagram followers.

Stereotypes about religious life sometimes die hard. Hollywood doesn’t help, often portraying sisters and nuns as dour, repressed, harsh, or downright scary (or “liberated” and unfaithful to their commitments). This is the reason why some religious women decide to wage war against those preconceptions, although not without good humor. Such is the case of Sister Elizabeth, a 26-year-old nun who is a member of the congregation of the Daughters of Mercy.

From her convent located in Fortaleza (north-eastern Brazil), all dressed in white and wearing a big smile, she shares images and videos her daily life and that of her community with no fewer than 164,000 subscribers through her Instagram account, created in 2020.

Photos of the highlights of religious life, videos that introduce you to the liturgy of the Mass, songs on the guitar, community life with household chores and prayer … Nothing is left out.