Saint of the Day: St. Joseph the Worker
Brazilian nun destroys stereotypes on Instagram

Matthew Green - published on 05/01/23

From her convent in Fortaleza, in northeastern Brazil, Sister Elizabeth shares the joy and good humor of the daily life of her congregation with more than 160,000 Instagram followers.

Stereotypes about religious life sometimes die hard. Hollywood doesn’t help, often portraying sisters and nuns as dour, repressed, harsh, or downright scary (or “liberated” and unfaithful to their commitments). This is the reason why some religious women decide to wage war against those preconceptions, although not without good humor. Such is the case of Sister Elizabeth, a 26-year-old nun who is a member of the congregation of the Daughters of Mercy.

From her convent located in Fortaleza (north-eastern Brazil), all dressed in white and wearing a big smile, she shares images and videos her daily life and that of her community with no fewer than 164,000 subscribers through her Instagram account, created in 2020.

Photos of the highlights of religious life, videos that introduce you to the liturgy of the Mass, songs on the guitar, community life with household chores and prayer … Nothing is left out.

Some videos with more educational content aim to demystify consecrated life by answering common questions, some in a “true or false” format: “Can nuns wear makeup?” “Are all superiors old and grumpy?” “Does a nun spend her whole day praying?”

From questions posed by practicing Catholics to inquiries from those less initiated into the faith and religious life, Sister Elizabeth answers everything, often with humor. Even for those who cannot understand her words in Portuguese, the images of reverence, joy, prayer, community life, and occasional silliness are enough to bring a smile to your face.

She even introduces her subscribers to photos of the nuns before entering the congregation with a “before and after” video. The joy and freshness of these videos should help overturn some preconceptions about the consecrated life and perhaps even encourage vocations!

