The limited release of this important modern faith film will take place on today and tomorrow, May 2. Get your tickets before its too late!

Fathom Events and Goya Productions are bringing US audiences a faith film that focuses on the humble biblical figure of Joseph of Nazareth. With only two days in theaters, an English release today, May 1, and a Spanish release on May 2, audiences will not want to miss their chance to attend this film which examines the continuing modern intercessions of the foster father of Jesus.

Titled A Father’s Heart: The Miracles of St. Joseph Today, the film explores how Joseph of Nazareth is actually performing all sorts of miracles in response to prayers of ordinary people all over the world. Director Andrés Garrigó searched over five continents for the people whose lives have been transformed by St. Joseph. Their moving stories range from medically impossible healings and finding a home, to conversions of convict delinquents or little favors asked of him by children.

In a press release, Fathom Events teased the contents of the film:

“Husband of Mary. Foster-Father of Jesus. Protector of the Church. Patron of the Dying. Patron of the Families, Protector of the Workers, the Terror of Demons. These are some of the titles attributed to this discreet and silent carpenter from Nazareth. The details of his earthly life may be a mystery, but the miracles told in this film are life-changing.”

Today’s May 1 release will show an English dubbed version of the film, but the May 2 Spanish language release will include English subtitles to ensure as many audiences as possible will be able to enjoy both days of this limited release. Learn more about A Father’s Heart and secure your tickets now at Fathom Events.

As a bonus, prior to the screenings, audiences will have the chance to watch a short film by the Knights of Columbus entitled Our Liberator: St. Joseph and the Priests of Dachau. The film, a preview of which can be seen below, tells the story of the hundreds of Polish priests saved from death in the Nazi concentration camp of Dachau through the intercession of St. Joseph.