As Fathom evolves with a "special distribution" model, important faith films will offer more content and access than ever before.

Fathom Events, the entertainment content providers responsible for disseminating some of the most important faith movies of the last decade, is celebrating stellar profits from 2022. The company has been very successful with its “event cinema” model, which arranges limited national releases while subsequently building anticipation in audiences. In 2022, Fathom Events saw gross box office revenues of $68 million, which is 86% of its 2019 record high.

Ray Nutt, CEO of Fathom Events, explained in a press release that the company continues to expand with the goal of evolving to a “specialty distribution” model, which will include teaming up with studios for special premieres and expanding relationships with new partners. Nutt said:

“After a record-breaking 2022, we saw that it was time to bring some new and innovating ideas to the event cinema business, to our exhibition partners and filmmakers everywhere. This new way of delivering content really marks Fathom’s transition into a specialty distribution model and meets the demands of an ever-changing marketplace.”

Fathom Events has already begun to move to this “specialty distribution” model, which included their premiere of the third season finale of the hit show on the life of Christ, The Chosen.The theatrical release of the final two episodes of the season saw an enormous response in the box office, garnering $5.5 million in just one weekend.

During Lent, Fathom Events distributed the acclaimed travel film The Journey: A Music Special from Andrea Bocelli, a film Aleteia gave a glowing review. Audiences responded positively to this intimate glimpse into Andrea Bocelli’s faith and family life, earning the film $3.5 million. This limited release was so popular that Fathom extended the run by several days.

This year also saw a great success with Fathom Events’ celebration of the 25th anniversary of the release of Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King, which brought the conclusion of Peter Jackson’s classic trilogy back to theaters in April. The rerelease took the #2 spot for the weekend, earning $2.2 million and losing only to The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

Another was Mirando el Cielo, deemed by Aleteia an important glimpse into history and sanctity.

Looking ahead, Fathom Events is partnering with Bleeker Street Media for a special premiere event for the upcoming release of Golda. Starring Helen Mirren as Golda Meir and Liev Schreiber as Henry Kissinger, this gripping film focuses on the responsibilities and decisions that Golda Meir, also known as the “Iron Lady of Israel,” faced during the Yom Kippur War.

Also in the works is a collaboration with Tread Lively Entertainment and GND Media Group for a new film called The Blind. This film follows the true life story of Duck Dynasty’s Phil Robertson and his struggles with the shame of his past while navigating his own alcoholism and complicated family dynamics as a husband and father. The film will enjoy a full week in theaters starting September 28, 2023.

“This is a very exciting time in our business and Fathom Events is poised to lead the way into a new approach in delivering even better content to our exhibition partners,” said Nutt. “Here is to breaking even more records in 2023.”

