8 Vital Bible quotes for when you’re trying to conceive

These quotes from Scripture will hopefully bring comfort and patience on the road to parenthood.

When a couple tries to have a baby, it is a time filled with anxiety, impatience, excitement, but above all, hope. There’s the hope that the family will grow — as will the love between the spouses — and a hope for the future.

However, God’s timing doesn’t always correspond with our heart’s desire. So if you’re needing a little reminder to have a little patience, and that He really does work in mysterious ways, take a look at these Bible quotes below:

“For I know well the plans I have in mind for you—oracle of the L ORD —plans for your welfare and not for woe, so as to give you a future of hope.” Jeremiah 29:11

Isaac entreated the LORD on behalf of his wife, since she was sterile. The LORD heard his entreaty, and his wife Rebekah became pregnant.” Genesis 25:21

“By faith he received power to generate, even though he was past the normal age—and Sarah herself was sterile—for he thought that the one who had made the promise was trustworthy. So it was that there came forth from one man, himself as good as dead, descendants as numerous as the stars in the sky and as countless as the sands on the seashore.” Hebrews 11:11-12

But the angel said to him, “Do not be afraid, Zechariah, because your prayer has been heard. Your wife Elizabeth will bear you a son, and you shall name him John.” Luke 1:13

“The L ORD answer you in time of distress; the name of the God of Jacob defend you! May he send you help from the sanctuary, from Zion be your support. May he remember your every offering, graciously accept your burnt offering, Grant what is in your heart, fulfill your every plan.” Psalms 20:2-5

I wait for the LORD, my soul waits and I hope for his word.” Psalms 130:5

“So humble yourselves under the mighty hand of God, that he may exalt you in due time. Cast all your worries upon him because he cares for you.” 1 Peter 5:6