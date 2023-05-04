Aleteia logoAleteia logoAleteia
Thursday 04 May |
Saint of the Day: St. Florian
Aleteia logo
Inspiring Stories
separateurCreated with Sketch.

80-year-old lifts 330 lbs … for love!

80-year-old Magne lifts 150 kg (330 lbs) on his birthday

Instagram @satsnorge

Magne lifts 150 kg (330 lbs)

Dolors Massot - published on 05/04/23

Magne’s trainer worked with him so that on his birthday he would reach his special goal for his wife.

Magne turned 80 last September 19. On the day of the celebration, he achieved a challenging goal for which he’d been training for a long time: deadlifting no less than 330 lbs!

In itself, the feat is impressive, because it reflects a lot of dedication, perseverance, and courage.

But that’s not the full story. Magne’s feat has attracted attention on social networks because of a post that mentions the reason why he wanted to reach that goal. The video and post, in Norwegian, has been re-shared and translated into other languages (for example, just one Spanish post sharing the video has more than 150,000 likes).

Magne’s wife suffers from a physical disability, so he wanted to get stronger so he can give her the help she needs to continue to live at home, and not be transferred to a nursing home. The text doesn’t enter into detail, but anyone who has known someone who is elderly and physically disabled will understand immediately the kind of needs he’s thinking about: being able to lift her and physically support her to help her bathe, dress, perhaps get in and out of a wheelchair, etc.

Magne’s example has inspired many people because it shows the strength of the love in this marriage. Magne is taking his wedding vows seriously, loving and taking care of his wife in sickness and in health, in youth and in old age.

The video went viral thanks to Magne’s trainer, Therese, who first shared this elderly husband’s beautiful gesture of love.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by SATS NORGE (@satsnorge)

The text accompanying the video (in Norwegian) reads:

WOW 🤩 This is our strong member Magne who turns 80 today! He has long worked towards the goal of deadlifting 150 kg on his 80th birthday, with love as motivation 💙 His wife is physically handicapped, and Magne is therefore training to be strong enough to help her so that she can continue to live at home.

Together with his PT Therese, he made a plan to achieve the goal — and today, on his 80th birthday, he managed it! 👏👏👏

We are so moved and inspired 🥹💙

Happy birthday, Magne!

Kelsey and Michael Kulick
Read more:Bride surprises groom and his parents with her now-viral wedding vows
COUPLE
Read more:The two engines that fuel married love for the long haul
Tags:
Inspiring storiesMarriage
Support Aleteia!

Enjoying your time on Aleteia?

Articles like these are sponsored free for every Catholic through the support of generous readers just like you.

Thanks to their partnership in our mission, we reach more than 20 million unique users per month!

Help us continue to bring the Gospel to people everywhere through uplifting and transformative Catholic news, stories, spirituality, and more.

Support Aleteia with a gift today!

jour1_V2.gif
Daily prayer
And today we celebrate...
Prayer for this morning
Daily meditation
Prayer for this evening

Entrust your prayer intentions to our network of monasteries

Top 10
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.