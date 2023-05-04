80-year-old lifts 330 lbs … for love!

Magne’s trainer worked with him so that on his birthday he would reach his special goal for his wife.

Magne turned 80 last September 19. On the day of the celebration, he achieved a challenging goal for which he’d been training for a long time: deadlifting no less than 330 lbs!

In itself, the feat is impressive, because it reflects a lot of dedication, perseverance, and courage.

But that’s not the full story. Magne’s feat has attracted attention on social networks because of a post that mentions the reason why he wanted to reach that goal. The video and post, in Norwegian, has been re-shared and translated into other languages (for example, just one Spanish post sharing the video has more than 150,000 likes).

Magne’s wife suffers from a physical disability, so he wanted to get stronger so he can give her the help she needs to continue to live at home, and not be transferred to a nursing home. The text doesn’t enter into detail, but anyone who has known someone who is elderly and physically disabled will understand immediately the kind of needs he’s thinking about: being able to lift her and physically support her to help her bathe, dress, perhaps get in and out of a wheelchair, etc.

Magne’s example has inspired many people because it shows the strength of the love in this marriage. Magne is taking his wedding vows seriously, loving and taking care of his wife in sickness and in health, in youth and in old age.

The video went viral thanks to Magne’s trainer, Therese, who first shared this elderly husband’s beautiful gesture of love.