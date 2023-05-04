Tailor of custom-made suit loved it even more than client: Check out why

Jon has long dreamed of buying his own tailor-made suit. He saved up money for a year to make it possible! Stephen Richards Jr. of Richards Bespoke made his wish come true.

Jon works part-time at a supermarket. He saved money for a year to fulfill his dream of buying his own custom-made suit. When he saw the result of the work done by Richards Bespoke, he couldn’t hide his elation. And master tailor Stephen Richards Jr., who reportedly also dresses the famous football player Patrick Mahomes, shared his experience and joy of working with Jon.

“Jon’s father came in to get a suit made for himself about two years ago,” Richards told The Epoch Times in 2020. “His wife came with him to the appointment and mentioned how much her son would love the process of designing his own suit, because of his love for fashion,” the designer said.

A few months later, Richards received an email from Jon’s mother. Richards told Authority Magazine reporter Kristin Marquet about it:

Last year, my client’s wife reached out and said her son had been interviewing for jobs over the next few months and once he was hired, he wanted to save up for a custom suit like his dad’s. She explained how he loved men’s suiting (particularly the 1920s era) but has always had a hard time finding things that fit him off-the-rack due to his unique body size. Fast forward about a year later, she reaches back out to inform me he has saved up enough for a suit. When we met to get his measurements/design everything, I realized just how hard it was for him to find anything off-the-rack.

Jon has Down syndrome and his proportions are different from average; he’s 48” tall and has a 42” chest. However, Richards adds, “The beauty of my business is we can literally fit anyone.”

Emotional for both the tailor and the client

Richards told The Epoch Times that Jon was a “dream customer” for him because of the young man’s enthusiasm and “appreciation for the craft.”

As it turns out, Jon himself took part in the long process by picking colors and other aspects of the suit. “I’ve never experienced so much joy when assisting a client with picking out a suit. He had an eye for style and color coordinating that I’ve never seen before. After his suit was created and he came in for the final fitting, he couldn’t stop smiling ear to ear,” Richards told Marquet.

“Something may be ‘fashionable’ in some people’s eyes, but unless what you wear makes you feel comfortable, both physically and mentally, you won’t feel fashionable,” Richards told The Epoch Times. The designer shared photos on social media of a proud Jon trying on his finished suit. “That’s why I do what I do,” he commented in the post.

Richards said that he can’t describe in words how that moment made him feel. Everyone has a unique physique, he explained, and one of the reasons he is passionate about his job is that it allows his clients to “feel as confident as possible wearing something that was made specifically for them.”

“I am eternally grateful.”

Richards said that he was impressed by Jon’s determination to save money to buy the suit. “He set and achieved his goal all on his own and was so proud when he came to get measured and design everything.”

“He proved that no matter what disability you have, nothing can stop your determination,” he adds.

As it turns out, Richards was uniquely prepared to work with Jon on this project. The Epoch Times explains that Richards’ mother had been a social worker who taught students with Down syndrome and autism. After she and her husband set up their own business, she hired one of her students, William. The man has been working part-time with them ever since.

“I grew up around William and became accustomed to his special needs,” Richards says. Consequently he and his siblings had learned how to be patient and communicate well with people with special needs.

Richards told Fox News:

When I posted Jon’s story on Facebook, I had no idea how much positivity it would spread across the country and world. We have been overwhelmed with kind words from people everywhere, and are thrilled that Jon’s story has inspired others. Jon is incredibly grateful for the outpouring of support he has received. For most people, finding a well-fitting suit isn’t a life-altering experience, but for Jon it was, and we are so grateful to have been a part of Jon’s suit journey.

“I never intended for this story to go viral to boost my business,” Richards told Marquet. “I simply wanted people to know that no matter what their circumstances were, you can still feel confident in what you wear that’s made for you. His story is one I’ll never forget.”