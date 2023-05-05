Is this the best thing to come from King Charles III’s coronation?

In celebration of the King's regal ceremony on May 6, there's another event on May 8 that should truly inspire ... and help!

With the coronation of King Charles III just around the corner, the event is dividing opinion in the United Kingdom.

There are people who love the idea of the royal family, and all the pomp and ceremony that goes with it. After all, during the coronation, London will be looking most majestic. The flags, the military in full ceremonial garb, and the golden carriage are just a few of the things that will make it an extraordinary day. Then, the ceremony itself, which is meant to be a solemn occasion, will certainly make for spectacular viewing, along with its strong spiritual flavor.

However, other people find the monarchy archaic in today’s world and aren’t impressed with the fuss being made about crowning an un-elected head — albeit in name only — to lead their nation.

But for those who aren’t so impressed, there are aspects of the coronation that make it a positive event for individuals and the British society.

While there will be the traditional street parties that often take place on such historic occasions that help unite communities, there will also be a chance for individuals to contribute to their community through The Big Help Out.

The initiative is asking individuals to offer some time on May 8 — which is a special public holiday to mark the coronation — to help an organization: “No matter what you are good at, there’ll be something to suit helping hands of all shapes and sizes! From checking in on someone who’d like a bit of company to volunteering for a charity, the more of us who join in, the bigger help we will be.”

It’s obviously the sort of thing we should aspire to do with or without the crowning of a king. However, the fact that the public is invited to consider those in need at a time of celebration is something that should inspire all of us when things are going well in our own lives.