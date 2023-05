Jesus wants to speak to you these words when you're having a difficult time.

Some days are better than others. Often we can feel like we are drowning, either because of the extreme stress we are feeling, or on account of an increase in anxiety.

Whatever it may be, Jesus wants to speak to us in our most difficult moments.

One verse in particular can be comforting to recite and meditate on over and over again.

The next time you’re feeling overwhelmed, let Jesus speak these words to you.