The sweetest print-and-go crafts perfect for May

These crafts are a beautiful way to celebrate and learn about the Virgin Mary in the month of May. Perfect for home or the classroom!

Traditionally May is the month of Mary, so it’s the perfect time for a sweet (and super easy!) craft to help your children celebrate Our Lady.

Project Nazareth shared a delightful print-and-go craft featuring five different Marian paper statues:

Our Lady of Lourdes (patroness of the sick)

Our Lady of Guadalupe (patroness of the Americas)

Our Lady of Perpetual Help (patroness of Haiti)

Our Lady of Aparecida (patroness of Brazil)

Our Lady of China (patroness of China)

Their website explains:

May is Mary’s month. It is when we celebrate Mother’s Day and host a May Crowning. With so many beautiful aspects of our faith, let’s take some time this May to think about our relationship with Mary and the graces we have received through her intercession. Project Nazareth‘s Marian paper statues teach children the universality of our faith and the role Mary has played in the lives of people through the centuries. Use them to ponder with your children what is similar and what is different about the different images of Mary. What will your family discover about Mary?

This craft is a great way for your kids to learn about the Virgin Mary and some of the beautiful customs to honor her around the world. It’s perfect for home or the classroom!

Printable May crowning

Another really sweet print-and-go craft for May is this one that comes with a flower crown for a miniature May crowning.

The annual May crowning is one of the most delightful liturgical-living traditions in the domestic church. Children bring flowers to a shrine or statue of Mary, including a little crown of flowers to put on the statue’s head. They sing hymns while taking turns placing the flowers at Mary’s feet (“Bring Flowers of the Rarest” is traditional).

But it can be a lot to coordinate, so a printable version is a great alternative. Or you can do both! My kids love coloring their own flower crowns in addition to bringing flowers to Mary in person.

Hopefully these two printable crafts will give your family a fun way to spend time together and celebrate Our Lady during the merry month of May!