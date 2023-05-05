Unwillingly childless: Is surrogacy an answer?

A personal reflection about parenthood and ways for childless couples to satisfy their desire for children

I am the mother of a very, very large family (12 children). My husband’s and my desire for parenthood is more than satisfied, but it wasn’t always like that. Five miscarriages made me experience the pain of an empty cradle, of unmet hopes and shattered dreams, of drawers without booties and of envying pregnant women. I know perfectly how hard the uphill path is of feeling, “I have a lot to offer and I have no one to give it to.“

I recovered quickly from some of those goodbyes, but after others I thought I would never get better. I perfectly remember the moment when I saw the little body of my daughter María, lying lifeless on an operating room tray. That’s when I clearly realized that each life is an unrepeatable miracle, that motherhood is a gift that we do not deserve – and that, unfortunately, we don’t value enough.

From that moment, I thought that if I ever had another baby again (I wished there would be more!) I would give my life for each and every one of them. I would treat them with the dignity they deserve, would take care of them, feed them, dress them, give them an education … And this dignified treatment would be given to them from their conception to the grave.

This all came into my mind because the embryo — at 6, 12, 24 or 36 hours — was already María, Blanca, Guadalupe, Juan, or the newest member of the family, and I couldn’t leave that life in a cooler inside a freezer. I would never have one son by paying the price of losing three or four others in the process, as happens with in vitro fertilization (IVF).

The life of each child

After that “hopefully more will come!” came one, two, three … Why not go on to 12? Yes, our desire for paternity was satisfied, as you can imagine, with six, seven, or eight. However, the life of each one of my children is greater than a whim, than a desire, than a wish to fill the dresser drawers with baby clothes. My daughter María taught me that children are unique, that they are unrepeatable. For this reason, a life deserves an answer that goes beyond “I want it” or “it doesn’t suit me.”