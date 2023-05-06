101-year-old doctor still practicing medicine in France

French doctor Christian Chenay is 101 years old, yet he is still seeing patients. What makes him keep practicing his profession?

Christian Chenay began practicing medicine during World War II. As an intern, he was forced by the Germans to treat a typhoid epidemic. Despite the harsh conditions and lack of medicine, as Dr. Chenay says, he managed to survive those difficult times.

Yet, this was not the only epidemic in which he treated patients. After the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, he became involved in medical care at a nursing home for retired religious. Indeed, he’s a devout and committed Catholic. As in his youth, he managed to avoid being infected during this outbreak. “We weren’t vaccinated at the beginning, and we didn’t have masks. I was lucky not to get infected,” he says in an interview with Le Parisien.